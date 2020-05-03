May 3 coronavirus news
More than 30 people arrested during stay-at-home protest at California Capitol
More than 500 people gathered at the California Capitol in Sacramento Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
"The majority of the demonstrators were not wearing face masks or physically distancing and at one point a group of them locked hands," according to the California Highway Patrol. "In so doing, they were jeopardizing the health and safety of themselves, as well as our officers and onlookers during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."
As a result, police arrested 32 people for failing to comply with the lawful orders to disperse, along with health and safety violations, the release said.
China has sent 149 medical experts to 16 countries for Covid-19 prevention and control work
China has sent 149 medical experts to 16 countries for Covid-19 prevention and control work, according to Mi Feng, China’s National Health Commission spokesperson.
Mi made the statement Saturday, according to Chinese state-run media China Global Television Network (CGTN).
Mi said China is willing to continue to work with the international community to combat the pandemic.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported a single new case of novel coronavirus and no deaths for the fourth consecutive day, according to a statement published on Saturday.
Boris Johnson names son after doctors who saved his life
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, it was announced on Saturday.
The baby was born Wednesday, and was given the middle name Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Johnson while he suffered from coronavirus last month.
"Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart -- the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month," Carrie Symonds said on her private Instagram account Saturday.
"Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full," she added.
Johnson returned to work on Monday, after becoming the first world leader to fall ill with coronavirus in March.
Read the full story.