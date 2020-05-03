More than 30 people arrested during stay-at-home protest at California Capitol

More than 30 people were arrested on Friday, May 1, 2020, during a demonstration at the California Capitol Building. Renée C. Byer/Sacramento Bee/Zuma

More than 500 people gathered at the California Capitol in Sacramento Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

"The majority of the demonstrators were not wearing face masks or physically distancing and at one point a group of them locked hands," according to the California Highway Patrol. "In so doing, they were jeopardizing the health and safety of themselves, as well as our officers and onlookers during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."

As a result, police arrested 32 people for failing to comply with the lawful orders to disperse, along with health and safety violations, the release said.