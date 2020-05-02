May 2 coronavirus news

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a rare joint statement on Saturday turning down the Trump administration’s offer to provide 1,000 rapid coronavirus tests so that more would be available for front line health care workers.

"Congress is grateful for the Administration's generous offer to deploy rapid Covid-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time," Pelosi and McConnell said in the earlier joint statement. "Our country's testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly."

The Senate is set to return next week with the congressional physician issuing protocols for screening and social distancing. Dr. Brian Monahan is the attending physician of the US Congress.