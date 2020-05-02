May 2 coronavirus news
Trump pushes back on Congress turning down testing
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a rare joint statement on Saturday turning down the Trump administration’s offer to provide 1,000 rapid coronavirus tests so that more would be available for front line health care workers.
"Congress is grateful for the Administration's generous offer to deploy rapid Covid-19 testing capabilities to Capitol Hill, but we respectfully decline the offer at this time," Pelosi and McConnell said in the earlier joint statement. "Our country's testing capacities are continuing to scale up nationwide and Congress wants to keep directing resources to the front-line facilities where they can do the most good the most quickly."
The Senate is set to return next week with the congressional physician issuing protocols for screening and social distancing. Dr. Brian Monahan is the attending physician of the US Congress.
6% of the NYPD uniformed workforce is out sick
The New York Police Department has 2,160 uniformed members on sick report, which is 6% of the department's work force. This is down from a high of 19.8%.
While 5,225 members of the NYPD have tested positive for Covid-19, 4,405 members have returned to work after recovering from a positive diagnosis.
There are 639 uniformed members and 144 civilian members out sick after receiving a positive diagnosis.
The department says 37 members have died due to coronavirus-related illnesses.
More than 30 people arrested during stay-at-home protest at California Capitol
More than 500 people gathered at the California Capitol in Sacramento Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
"The majority of the demonstrators were not wearing face masks or physically distancing and at one point a group of them locked hands," according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. "In so doing, they were jeopardizing the health and safety of themselves as well as our officers and onlookers during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic."
As a result, police arrested 32 for failing to comply with the lawful orders to disperse along with health and safety violations, the release said.
Most are in compliance in Central Park, NYC Parks Department says
Charisse Hill, New York City Parks Department spokeswoman, told CNN in a statement that while there is a large volume of visitors in both Central Park and Prospect Park in Brooklyn, most are in compliance with social distancing rules.
Here's Hill's full statement:
"Together with NYPD, our Parks Enforcement Patrol officers are actively patrolling in Central Park and Prospect Park, both popular locations.
While there is a volume of visitors, most are in compliance.
We are distributing masks and educating visitors on social distancing.
We will continue to monitor and expand our enforcement efforts as necessary."
California city council votes to support legal action against state to reopen Newport Beach beaches
The Newport Beach City Council voted Saturday to support litigation filed by Huntington Beach, Dana Point and other business owners to reopen Orange County beaches, according to a news release from the city.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches closed on Thursday despite a vote from the Newport Beach City Council Tuesday to keep beaches open, the release said.
"The Governor’s office had not sought the City’s perspective on beach safety or the weekend plan before issuing the directive," the Newport Beach release said.
On Friday, an Orange County judge rejected a request from local officials to block Newsom's order closing the beaches in the county to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawyers representing three cities argued the governor had singled out the county and overstepped his authority while allowing other beaches in California to remain open. The judge agreed to hear more on the challenges to the beach order next week.
Also on Friday, between 2,500 and 3,000 people took part in a protest over the beach closures in Huntington Beach.
Oklahoma town amends order requiring face masks in stores and restaurants after threats of violence towards employees
An emergency proclamation issued Thursday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, requiring the use of face masks in stores and restaurants was amended Friday after several reports of threats, a statement from Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said.
"In the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse," McNickle said in the statement. "In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm. This has occurred in three short hours and in the face of clear medical evidence that face coverings helps contain the spread of COVID-19."
Due to the threats of violence the city has decided to amend their emergency order, but officials still want people to wear face masks whenever possible, the statement said.
Duchess of Cambridge speaks to health workers ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week
The Duchess of Cambridge took part in a virtual roundtable with midwives, health visitors, parents, and leading sector experts about the challenges that Covid-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.
Catherine spoke with health workers at Kingston Hospital as they continue to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
The Duchess has long been involved in highlighting the importance of the early years and parental well-being, according to a press release from Kensington Palace.
Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK starts on Monday and runs through Sunday, May 10.
There are at least 1,126,519 coronavirus cases in US
There are at least 1,126,519 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 66,051 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases and those in the US military, veterans hospitals and federal prisons.
CNN has an interactive map tracking coronavirus cases across the country.