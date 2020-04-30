April 30 coronavirus news

At least 1,069,534 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the United States, including 63,001 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, JHU reported at least 29,625 new cases and 2,035 deaths in the US.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

