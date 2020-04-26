April 26 coronavirus news

A priest conducts a funeral service for a coronavirus victim on April 24, in Cuneo, Italy. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Sunday that the country's funeral ban will be lifted on May 4.

Speaking at a press conference, Conte confirmed that funerals will be allowed -- preferably outdoors -- with a maximum of 15 family members in attendance, adding that he understands "the suffering of not being able to exercise freedom of worship."

He went on to say that other religious ceremonies will require the approval of the scientific committee.

In a statement, Italian Bishops complained, saying that the Prime Minister's decree "arbitrarily excludes the possibility of celebrating Mass with the people."

"In the next few days, a protocol will be studied which will allow the faithful to participate in liturgical celebrations as soon as possible in conditions of maximum safety," the Prime Minister's office said in response.