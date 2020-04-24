April 24 coronavirus news

A doctor and nurse embrace at the end of their shift in the intensive care unit treating Covid-19 patients, at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome, on April 20. Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

In Italy, at least 150 doctors have died after contracting coronavirus, the Italian Association of Doctors said on Friday.

Health care professionals account for about 10% of all infections, the organization said.

A separate Italian health care group, ANAAO, criticized the decree aimed at strengthening the health system, saying it's not good enough.

ANAAO called the measures set out in the Cura Italia decree — which is worth 25 billion euros ($27 billion) and was approved by the government on Friday — "completely disappointing."