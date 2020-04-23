April 23 coronavirus news
Canada will send thousands of soldiers to help in long-term care homes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would honor provincial requests to send in the military and shore up seniors’ residences in a state of crisis.
Echoing the frustration of millions of Canadians, he acknowledged they needed to pull together and "do better" to support seniors.
“This is not a long-term solution. In Canada we shouldn’t have soldiers taking care of seniors,” Trudeau said during his daily news conference in Ottawa on Thursday.
Nearly half of those that have died in Canada from Covid-19 are linked to residents in long-term care centers throughout the country. In Ontario, where there are well over 100 senior residences with outbreaks, more than 70% of those who have died of the virus are residents of care centers.
“We’re seeing terrible tragedies in long-term care facilities across the country, this is unacceptable. If you’re angry, frustrated, scared, you’re right to feel this way, we can do better, we need to do better. Because we are failing our parents, our grandparents, our elders, the greatest generation who built this country,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau also announced hundreds of millions more dollars for vaccine research and clinical trials for possible treatments, and testing.
“Testing is key. We’ve now reached 20,000 tests daily, almost double where we were earlier this month. But testing must increase even further before we can reopen and restart our normal activities as a country,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau said that although Canada’s efforts at social distancing were working, the research funds will ensure that the progress wouldn’t be wasted. Until there is a vaccine, Trudeau said his government would focus on clinical trials for treatments and immunology testing.
About a third of the world’s population now under coronavirus movement restrictions
At least 2.7 billion people worldwide – just over a third of the world’s population – are affected by partial or total lockdowns, curfews or other restrictions on their movements due to the coronavirus pandemic, CNN calculates.
UK capacity for coronavirus testing is more than 50,000 people per day
The UK now has the capacity for carrying out 51,000 coronavirus tests per day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday.
That means “essential workers will be able to book tests themselves on Gov.UK,” Hancock said, adding that the process will be free, and that people who live with essential workers will also be able to get tested.
Results will come by text message, Hancock said.
The British government aims to test 100,000 people per day by the end of the month.
Earlier, the government announced that the number of people who had died in hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus had reached 18,738.
Almost half of coronavirus deaths in Europe were in care homes, World Health Organization says
As many as half of the people who have died from Covid-19 in Europe were residents in long-term care facilities, according to estimates from the World Health Organization.
“This is an unimaginable human tragedy,” WHO's Europe Director Hans Kluge said during a press conference Thursday.
Kluge described the emerging picture of Covid-19 in long-term care facilities as “deeply concerning” and said it is a global problem.
“This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of our society. Across the European Region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way,” said Kluge, calling the workers employed in these facilities as “the unsung heroes of this pandemic.”
Kluge said there is an “immediate and urgent need” to rethink and adjust how long-term care facilities operate.
Indonesia will ban domestic air and sea travel until early June
Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel beginning Friday until early June, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said today.
The ban on air travel will be in place until June 1, and the ban on sea travel will be in place until June 8, Irawati said. Cargo transportation is exempt from this ban.
The government also imposed restrictions this week preventing people traveling home for Ramadan and Eid.
School attendance won't be mandatory when classes resume in France
French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that school attendance will be voluntary when classes resume, his spokesperson said.
Macron said that parents who do not wish to send their children to school would not be obliged to do so.
France has outlined a plan to begin reopening schools starting on May 11.
No end date for Russia's lockdown, government says
Russia's government has not set a date for ending its nationwide lockdown, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, as concerns grow about the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy.
Responding to a question from reporters about the point at which the economic impact of the lockdown might be too great, Peskov said this:
“No, there is no such date. There is a specific time period tied to a specific epidemiological situation.”
China pledges additional $30 million to World Health Organization
China is donating an additional $30 million to the World Health Organization to support its flight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tweet from China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying Thursday.
“China has decided to donate additional $30 million in cash to WHO to support its global fight against #COVID19, in particular strengthening developing countries' health systems,” Chunying said on Twitter. She added that China had previously donated $20 million to the WHO on March 11.
Last week, US President Trump announced he is halting funding to the WHO, saying it's been a “role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.”
China contributed close to $86 million in assessed and voluntary contributions in the two-year funding cycle from 2018 to 2019. Recently, skepticism has been aimed toward the WHO's relationship with China as critics have questioned whether the WHO is independent enough, pointing to the WHO's effusive praise of China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scotland may not "return to normal" until next year, minister says
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated there’ll be no changes to coronavirus restrictions in the short term, warning that a full “return to normal” may not happen until next year.
“Social distancing and limiting our contact with others will be a fact of life for a long time to come – certainly until treatments and ultimately a vaccine offer different solutions. So it means possibly for the rest of this year – and maybe even beyond,” Sturgeon said.
The Scottish government published its framework to explain how it will decide whether to ease various measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus.
“Our assessment is that now is not the right time to relax restrictions,” the document stated. “Over the next few weeks, based on the evidence and expert advice, a number of options will be considered – not all of which may be selected.”
The document warns that gatherings in pubs or public events is likely to remain “banned or restricted for some time to come.”
“A return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future,” she said at her daily press briefing.
Sturgeon said even if some measures are eased, it’s possible they will have to be re-introduced if the outbreak worsens as a result.