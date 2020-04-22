April 22 coronavirus news

Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London after attending the Government's daily COVID-19 briefing on April 14. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The UK will have to rely on social distancing measures until there is a vaccine or a treatment for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said during the daily Downing Street briefing on Wednesday.

“In the long run, the exit from this is going to be one of two things, ideally. One of which is highly effective vaccine, and there are a variety of ways vaccines can be deployed. They can be deployed for dampening down epidemics, they can be deployed to protect vulnerable people. Or, and or, highly effective drugs so that people stop dying of this disease even if they catch it, which can prevent this disease in vulnerable people," Whitty said.

Whitty cautioned that achieving that goal will take time and that the outbreak will have to be managed through social distancing measure until then.

“Until we have those, and the probability of having those anytime in the next calendar year are incredibly small, and I think we should be realistic about that, we’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which of course are very socially disruptive, as everyone is finding at the moment. But until that point, that is what we will have to do," Whitty said.

"But it's going to take a long time and I think we need to be aware of that," he added.