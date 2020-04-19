April 19 coronavirus news

Three sources involved in the negotiations said that the details over how to spend billions over testing for Covid-19 remains unresolved in the talks over the massive relief bill under negotiation by top congressional leaders and the White House.

The measure will include hundreds of billions of dollars for the new small business loan program, Payroll Protection Program.

Democrats and Republicans have different visions over a testing policy, one of the sources said.

President Trump has increasingly said that testing needs to be done by the states, while Democrats have called for a testing program led by the federal government.

As part of the deal to replenish the small business loan program, the two sides had agreed to $25 billion for testing.

But the details are more complicated to sort out.

It appears increasingly likely that talks will extend into tomorrow, but they are still negotiating tonight, the sources said.