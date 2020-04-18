Minnesota governor says he called Trump to ask about his tweets

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at a news conference in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday. Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, Pool

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he tried to speak with US President Donald Trump after the US leader tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA" on Friday, but he didn't get a call in return.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Walz said he called to ask, "What are we doing differently about moving towards getting as many people back into the workforce without compromising the health of Minnesotans or the providers?

He added that it "will probably take longer than a two-word tweet."

Protesters have gathered in front of the governor's residence for two days in a row to demonstrate against his statewide stay-at-home order. Walz urged protesters to follow social distancing guidelines.

On Friday, Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" one day after saying he was leaving the reopening decisions up to the governors.