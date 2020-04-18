April 18 coronavirus news

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Saturday that there "could be a difference” in how authorities enforce social distancing guidelines at mosques versus how they do at churches.

This was in a response to a question regarding a post by conservative author and political commentator Paul E. Sperry he retweeted today.

Trump said that he spoke with both imams and rabbis but claims that "politicians treat different faiths differently."

Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates, called Trump’s remarks "insulting and frustrating on the eve of Ramadan … our president chooses to use his energy and platform to amplify the hateful words" of the original tweet."

"As is often the case, the President is yet again stoking anti-Muslim hate and sowing division at a time when he is failing to do his job," Khera said.

Asked if he thought mosques might not follow the social distancing guidelines, Trump responded, "I don't think that at all. I'm somebody who believes in faith. It matters not what your faith is. But politicians treat different faiths differently. I don't know what happened with our country. But the Christian faith is treated much differently than it was, and I think it's treated unfairly."

The retweet ignores the fact that President Trump is pushing for states to ease social distancing guidelines if they are ready to do so, and for weeks has been pushing for some of those restrictions to be lifted by May 1. Ramadan will be observed between April 23 and May 23 this year.