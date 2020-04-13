April 13 coronavirus news
FDA green-lights system that can decontaminate "millions" of N95 respirators per day
The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday announced a plan to decontaminate "millions" of N95 respirators per day, according to the agency.
Thousands of hospitals already have the system installed, according to the FDA, and could now use them on N95 respirators, which are in short supply.
It’s the agency’s third such authorization for a respirator decontamination system, with the first issued in late March and the second issued last week.
The agency said its most recent authorization, to a company called Advanced Sterilization Products, could allow for the decontamination of approximately 4 million N95 respirators per day.
“This authorization will help provide access to millions of respirators so our health care workers on the front lines can be better protected and provide the best care to patients with COVID-19,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in a news release.
The system, called the STERRAD Sterilization System, uses “vaporized hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization,” according to the agency.
More than 6,300 hospitals in the US already have the system installed, according to the FDA, and each system can reprocess approximately 480 respirators per day.
The system is limited to “a maximum of 2 decontamination cycles per respirator,” according to the FDA letter authorizing its use.
New York City now has more than 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus
A rise of at least 5,695 cases on Sunday has put New York City's total number of coronavirus infections at over 104,000, with at least 6,182 fatalities.
More than 189,000 cases have been reported in New York state -- the most heavily-affected state in the US. Hundreds of people are currently dying every day from coronavirus-related complications.
Speaking on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said authorities wanted to reopen the state as soon as possible but said it was hard to know how the virus would continue to develop.
"I don't think anyone can make an informed decision right now," he said.
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas jail more than doubles
There are now 25 inmates in Harris County, Texas, who are confirmed to have coronavirus, which more than doubles the previous count of nine within the jail population, according to a tweet Sunday evening from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says "dozens more inmates with symptoms are still awaiting test results." Harris County is home to Houston and is the most populous county in Texas.
Ivanka Trump: "Wear a mask or face covering when out in public"
Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to urge people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to "wear a mask or face covering when out in public."
More than 170,000 sign petition rejecting UK Parliament's "work-from-home" allowance
A petition calling for British MPs to be stripped of an additional £10,000, or almost $12,500, work-from-home allowance has gathered more than 170,000 signatures online.
The one-off sum is designed to cover increased costs as members of parliament and their staff work from home during the coronavirus lockdown.
"We are requesting that Parliament discuss this allowance and identify whether the funds could be put to better use," wrote Lucy Pearson, the petition's author.
Pearson cited personal protective equipment for frontline health workers as an example.
As of Sunday night, more than 172,000 people had signed the petition on the Change.org website.
18% of the New York Police Department are out sick
At least 6,522 uniformed members of the New York Police Department -- 18% of the department’s uniformed workforce -- were out sick on Sunday, according to a daily NYPD coronavirus report.
Currently, 2,344 uniformed members and 489 civilian members have tested positive for coronavirus, the report said.
Wisconsin governor seeks to open second facility for Covid-19 patients
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has asked FEMA to begin the development of a second alternative care facility to prepare for a potential surge in Covid-19 cases, Evers said in a statement.
The facility would be housed in the Alliant Energy Center, a large multi-venue complex in Madison.
"Dane County is proud to partner with Governor Evers and make our facility available to the state," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who oversees the space.
"This second alternative care facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure our healthcare system in the south central region is not overwhelmed," Evers said. "Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready."
Turkish President rejects interior minister resignation after problematic coronavirus lockdown
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the resignation submitted by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu after the minister came under heavy criticism for his implementation of a surprise lockdown in Turkey.
In a written statement about his resignation, Soylu said the scenes created after the lockdown announcement did not fit into the "perfectly managed process" by the government against the spread of Covid-19.
After the announcement of the curfew, people rushed out to markets to stock up on goods before the start of the lockdown leading to close contact between people.
In his statement, Soylu took near complete blame for the chaos and asked for "forgiveness from my dear nation, which I have never wanted to harm, and my President to whom I will be loyal till the end of my life."
The responsibility for the implementation of the decision for the weekend belongs to me in all aspects," he said in the written statement.
The offer of resignation was submitted to the President and was rejected, according to a written statement by the Turkish presidency.
"The decision to offer a resignation rests with the office holder but to accept it is the decision of the President. The resignation has not been accepted and the minister will continue his post," the statement said.
The statement praised Soylu's past performance across a wide range of policy issues as well as more recently on the Covid-19 measures.
Soylu has been a pivotal figure in Turkey's fight against terrorism and is known as a nationalist hardliner.
New Hampshire governor receives 7 million pieces of PPE to combat coronavirus
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu helped unload a FedEx cargo plane containing nearly 7 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) Sunday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today is truly a jumping off point for the state and the healthcare facilities and individuals who can start benefiting from getting this PPE," Sununu said. "We're going to get it out the door as fast as we can in a variety of different areas."
The governor said some of the equipment will be shared with neighboring states.
"Whether Vermont or Maine, we'll find out what their need is and be part of the solution as well," he said.
The state won't be charging those that receive today's shipment of supplies, a news release from the governor's office said.