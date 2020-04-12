Sheltering from tornadoes takes priority over social distancing, state officials say

More than 95 million people in nearly 20 states could experience severe weather today and Monday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

Emergency officials say sheltering from tornadoes and protecting yourself from severe weather takes priority over social distancing guidelines Americans are adhering to during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency tweeted a photo saying their experts were monitoring the weather. The tweet also emphasized that people should have a safe place to go –– and if that's a public shelter, to continue practicing social distancing.

"If you go to a public shelter please wear a mask, bandana, or scarf around your nose and mouth," the tweet said.

Oktibbeha County's Emergency Management in Mississippi tweeted a photo with information about procedures people should follow when they get to a safe room.

"Upon arrival, be prepared to sanitize your shoes and your hands," the tweet reads. "Everyone is required to wear some type of face covering such as: mask, face shield, bandana, etc.," the tweet from Oktibbeha County said.

The tweet also said "while the significant danger of the spread of Covid-19 exists, tornadoes can be life-threatening events. Life-Safety will always be our priority."

Louisiana is also in the path of severe weather.

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said people should revise their emergency plans to account for lifestyle changes in the midst of coronavirus shelter-in-place orders, according to a statement this morning.

"Many of you may be living in different conditions as we continue to fight the spread of coronavirus. That may mean adjustments to your emergency plans. Consider any potential changes needed before the severe weather hits," the statement said. "Use the time you have now to prepare."

Whether shelters will remain open despite the pandemic is up to city and county governments.

Closures and updates on the weather can be found on official social media accounts, government websites or by contacting local emergency management agencies.