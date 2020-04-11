US has the most coronavirus-related deaths in the world

State of New York

There were 783 deaths from the coronavirus across New York state Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday at a press conference.

Cuomo said that while that is not the highest number the state has seen during this pandemic, it is consistent with the rest of the week.

"You can see that the number is somewhat stabilizing, but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate, Cuomo said. "These are just incredible numbers depicting incredible loss and pain."

About 101 people are in the ICU and 109 people have had intubations, he said.

A total of 8,627 people have died across the state from Covid-19, the governor added.

“We have kept politics out of this crisis,” Cuomo said, adding “I worked very hard to do that.”

“I have no personal politics...not running for anything. I’m governor of New York thank you, and that’s where I’m going to stay," he added.

Watch: