April 10 coronavirus news
"There is no doubt you're going to see cases" when distancing restrictions are relaxed, Fauci says
Dr. Anthony Fauci said there “is no doubt you're going to see cases” when some of the current social distancing restrictions are relaxed.
“Don't let anyone get any false ideas that when we decide at a proper time when we're going to be relaxing some of the restrictions, there’s no doubt you're going to see cases, I would be so surprised if we didn’t see cases. The question is how you respond to them” Fauci said.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when restrictions are lifted and cases emerge, “that's where you want your resources to be able to very efficiently in real-time identify, isolate, and contact trace.”
President Trump said that while he is hoping to reopen the country by a certain date, he won’t do anything until he knows the country will be healthy. He added that he doesn’t want to have the country “go back” and then have to implement restrictions again.
“We are looking at a date. We hope we are going to be able to fulfill a certain date, but we are not doing anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy. We don't want to go back and start doing it over again, even though it would be in a smaller scale,” Trump said.
Massachusetts hits a record with more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases
Massachusetts had its single biggest day for confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 2,151 new cases reported, Gov. Charlie Baker said on Friday.
The state conducted “well over” 7,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday, the governor added.
The percent of people testing positive for the virus has increased over the past few weeks, the governor said. It reached a new high on Monday of 30%, and has remained in that range throughout the week. On Thursday, 29% of the tests were positive.
“At this time we see evidence that we’re still on the upwards slope of this pandemic,” Baker said.
There were 70 new fatalities in the commonwealth on Thursday. Overall, the governor said, Massachusetts has roughly a 2.7% case fatality rate.
Following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other states, Massachusetts Department of Public Health is issuing an advisory recommending people wear a mask or cover their face in public.
Trump: "I will certainly listen" to experts when deciding to reopen US economy
President Trump said he will "certainly listen" to health experts when it comes to returning to normalcy and removing social distancing guidelines.
Trump's aides have begun intensive discussions on a plan to reopen the US economy as soon as the start of May, according to people familiar with the deliberations — though health experts warn it's far too early to declare mission accomplished and begin removing social distancing protocols.
CNN's Jim Acosta asked Trump if he'll listen to health officials if they advise him it's too soon to open.
"If they come back to you, sir, and say 'Before May the 1st — we can't open on May the 1st,' will you listen?" he asked.
"I will certainly listen. I will certainly listen," Trump said, noting that there are "two sides" to every argument.
"Remember, I understand the other side of the argument very well. Because I look at both sides of an argument. I will listen to them very carefully, though," Trump added.
Health expert: US coronavirus curve is leveling, but we haven't reached the peak
Dr. Deborah Birx said for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, she is seeing a leveling of the curve in the United States.
“You can see for the first time that in the United States, we are starting to level on the logarithmic phase like Italy did about a week ago. And so this gives us great heart, that not only in specific places, but we are starting to see that change,” Birx said.
Birx, an HIV researcher and the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said that a lot of this is due to an improvement of the situation in New York and mitigation steps individuals took in the New York metro area.
However, she cautioned that the US has "not reached the peak" of coronavirus infections.
US Surgeon General: High infection rate for people of color is "alarming"
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams pulled out his asthma inhaler during today's White House briefing to prove that even "if you look fit" you could be at risk of getting coronavirus.
Adams was addressing data that shows coronavirus is disproportionately impacting people of color. He noted that people of color are not "biologically or genetically predisposed to get Covid-19." But that they "are socially predisposed to coronavirus exposure."
"It's alarming, but it's not surprising that people of color have a greater burden of chronic health conditions," he said, noting that those conditions might include high blood pressure and asthma.
"As a matter of fact, I've been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack," he said as he pulled out the inhaler. "And I hope that showing you this inhaler shows little kids with asthma all across the country that they can grow up to be Surgeon General one day."
He continued:
"But I more immediately, share it so that everyone knows it doesn't matter if you look fit, if you look young — you are still at risk for getting and spreading and dying from coronavirus."
FDA commissioner says health care workers can now use cloth gowns
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the federal government has provided guidance to manufacturers to make cloth gowns — as opposed to the plastic ones typically used — for health care workers.
He also said the FDA revised guidance regarding the laundering of gowns "because gowns are another issue in terms of supply" that health care workers fighting coronavirus are facing.
"This is not something that normally happens around the country," he said.
Hahn said this is an effort to "increase the number of gowns" available for health care workers with "no further regulatory red tape to go into circulation."
Fauci: US should not "be pulling back at all" when it comes to coronavirus mitigation
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci commended the steps Americans are taking to socially distance but warned that the country as a whole should not "be pulling back."
"This is the end of the week — that famous week that we spoke about last weekend," Fauci said today during a White House coronavirus task force meeting. "It's important to remember that this is not the time to feel that since we have made such important advance in the sense of success of the mitigation that we need to be pulling back at all."
Dr. Deborah Birx, an HIV researcher and the White House coronavirus response coordinator, struck a similar tone. She commended the Washington and Baltimore areas for their adherence to social distancing guidelines, while cautioning that the US has "not reached the peak" of coronavirus infections.
"I know last week, we asked a lot of people in the Washington and Baltimore area to consolidate, not go out frequently to grocery stores or pharmacies. You can see that's having a huge impact, so it's really about the encouraging signs that we see. But as encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak, and so every day, we need to continue to do what we did yesterday and the week before and the week before that. So in the end, that will take us across the peak and down the other side," Birx said.
The US has more than 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 18,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Trump: Coronavirus deaths could be substantially below the 100,000 number predicted
President Trump said that the death toll from coronavirus could end up being “substantially below” the 100,000 deaths predicted by models last week.
“It looks like we're headed to a number substantially below the 100,000, that would be the low mark,” Trump said.
Trump said that the American people have shown tremendous "resolve” to help lower the projections.
The President noted that 60,000 deaths is still a significant number, but it is much lower that original projections.
“Hard to believe that if you had 60,000, you can never be happy, but that's a lot fewer than we were originally told and thinking,” Trump said.
Trump says hospitalizations in New York are "substantially reduced." Here's what Gov. Cuomo said.
President Trump, who noted that he's in contact with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said the number of hospital beds being used across the state is "substantially reduced."
"You have the numbers of beds being used, we're just saying are substantially reduced. That's usually the sign that it's heading in the downward curve," Trump said.
"New York, we know where that is, but in the midst of all this grief and this pain, we're seeing these signs and we're seeing them very strongly, and a lot has to do with the aggressive strategy in saving so many lives," Trump said.
Earlier today, Cuomo noted that the change in ICU admissions is "a negative number" today — the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started — but struck a more cautious tone.
He said he was "cautiously optimistic" that the infection rate is slowing, but emphasized that New York continues to lose a "tremendous number of lives."