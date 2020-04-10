"There is no doubt you're going to see cases" when distancing restrictions are relaxed, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there “is no doubt you're going to see cases” when some of the current social distancing restrictions are relaxed.

“Don't let anyone get any false ideas that when we decide at a proper time when we're going to be relaxing some of the restrictions, there’s no doubt you're going to see cases, I would be so surprised if we didn’t see cases. The question is how you respond to them” Fauci said.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when restrictions are lifted and cases emerge, “that's where you want your resources to be able to very efficiently in real-time identify, isolate, and contact trace.”

President Trump said that while he is hoping to reopen the country by a certain date, he won’t do anything until he knows the country will be healthy. He added that he doesn’t want to have the country “go back” and then have to implement restrictions again.

“We are looking at a date. We hope we are going to be able to fulfill a certain date, but we are not doing anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy. We don't want to go back and start doing it over again, even though it would be in a smaller scale,” Trump said.