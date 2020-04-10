April 10 coronavirus news
Louisiana reports an increase of more than 900 coronavirus cases
The state of Louisiana Friday reported an increase of 970 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with a total of 19,253 cases and an additional 53 deaths. The state reported that there are 2,054 people hospitalized.
Orleans Parish continues to have the most cases with 5,416 cases and 225 deaths. Jefferson Parish is reporting 4,678 cases and 165 deaths.
Pennsylvania reports more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases
Pennsylvania added 1,751 new Covid-19 cases bringing the statewide total to 19,979, according to data from the state.
There were 78 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 416.
Philadelphia County continues to have the highest number of cases and deaths at 5,521 cases and 110 deceased.
UK's coronavirus curve beginning to bend, but it's still a "dangerous," health official says
Britain’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam said that the curve of coronavirus infections is starting to bend — but it's "impossible" to say the United Kingdom has reached its peak.
"This is just not over, we have to keep pushing as a nation to maintain social distancing. We have to take the pain now to take the gain in the next few weeks," Van Tam said during the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing on Friday.
London has seen a decrease in the number of cases in the last day, but the north of England has seen a rise, he added.
"It's still a dangerous situation we have to keep taking measures to bring this under control," Van Tam said.
The UK reported 980 coronavirus deaths since Thursday, the country’s highest daily death toll, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.
The total number of deaths in the UK stands at 8,958, Hancock said. There are currently 19,304 coronavirus patients in hospital, he noted, adding that 19,116 tests were concluded on Thursday.
About half of all US coronavirus deaths are in New York and New Jersey, CDC says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that about half of all US deaths have been reported in two states: New York and New Jersey.
The CDC’s numbers lag behind those maintained by other sources, such as Johns Hopkins University, but the agency on Friday released a detailed report outlining the geographic distribution of coronavirus in the US.
New York City has had the highest “cumulative incidence” of reported cases, with 915.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. Minnesota had the lowest incidence, at 20.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Some context: A variety of factors could explain why some regions have more cases and deaths, the CDC said.
Differences in population density, age distribution and the prevalence of underlying medical conditions among Covid-19 patients could be factors, according to the agency.
The variation between regions could also reflect differences in when coronavirus was first introduced into a population. And the timing and extent of community mitigation measures could also be at play, according to the agency.
The CDC also said that differences in testing capacity – and public health reporting practices – could be factors.
The agency cautioned, however, that its report has limitations.
Case counts are likely “underestimated” because of incomplete detection of cases and delays in reporting, according to the CDC. And deaths are also likely to be underreported, the agency said, because people might die from the virus without receiving a Covid-19 diagnosis.
IRS says some stimulus payments will start going out next week
The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out next week. Payments will start with those people who have filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and have authorized a direct deposit. Those payments will be made automatically.
Social Security beneficiaries will also receive their payments automatically. Those payments will go out “in the near future,” the IRS said Friday.
Others — who haven’t filed those returns, authorized direct deposits, or receive Social Security — will likely have to wait weeks and even months before seeing their money. Some will have to first file a return or register online in order to receive the payment.
Also on Friday, the IRS launched a new tool to help low-income people who aren’t normally required to file returns to input some basic information so that they can receive the stimulus money. They’ll have to provide their Social Security number, name, address, and the number of their dependents – as well as bank account information if they want to receive a direct deposit.
Next week: The IRS plans to roll out another online tool. This will allow people a chance to provide their bank account information so they can receive their payment more quickly rather than waiting for a paper check.
This feature will be unavailable if the payment has already been scheduled for delivery, the agency said. It will also help people check on the status of their payments.
A remote Amazon tribe just recorded its first coronavirus death
A 15-year-old teen from the Yanomami indigenous tribe died Thursday from coronavirus-related causes in northern Brazil, according to a statement from the country’s health ministry.
The teen had been hospitalized since last Friday in the state of Roraima’s General Hospital in capital Boa Vista, according to the statement.
The Association of the Indigenous People of Brazil (APIB), a watchdog group that defends indigenous rights, told CNN at least two other indigenous people have died from coronavirus complications. However, this is the first indigenous death confirmed by the Brazilian Health Ministry.
The teen was from the Rehebe village, an area that indigenous activist groups say has been affected by illegal mining.
"Today, without a doubt, the main vector for the spread of COVID-19 inside the Yanomami Indigenous Territory is the more than 20.000 illegal miners that go in and out of the territory without any control,” the Socioenvironmental Institute (ISA) NGO said in a statement. “The Yanomami, as many other indigenous people, are among the groups most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 and should be urgently protected, under the risk of genocide with the complicity of the Brazilian State."
Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said during a press conference this week the spread among indigenous groups is “worrisome” and said a national crisis committee has been created to monitor cases in indigenous territories.
Trump asks for prayers of healing on Good Friday
President Trump focused on the battle against Covid-19 in a scripted message on Good Friday, thanking first responders and calling on Americans to pray for the nation.
“At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like never before, the invisible enemy,” the President said from the Oval Office.
“Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter,” he continued, “we can use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God.”
The President thanked “the many families who have prayed” for him, and asked for continued prayers for healing and “comfort for those who are grieving.”
“As our nation battles the invisible enemy,” the President said, “we reaffirm that Americans believe in the power of prayer.”
The President was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Bishop Harry Jackson. He did not take questions from reporters in the room.
There are at least 473,093 coronavirus cases in the US
According to Johns Hopkins University's tally, there are at least 473,093 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 17,836 people have died from the disease.
So far on Friday, Johns Hopkins has reported 7,343 new cases and 1,152 reported deaths.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Wyoming is the only state or territory that is not reporting a death from coronavirus.
Ireland extends coronavirus restrictions until May 5
The restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus in Ireland will be extended until May 5, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced at a briefing on Friday.
"All we can do for now is to take one day at a time to think of others. To choose hope and solidarity over self interest and fear. Your decisions will save lives. What may be inconvenient for some will be life saving for others. So I am calling on everyone to do what is asked for them to be tolerant and compassionate, think about others before ourselves." Varadkar said.
Under the new rules, people can go out only to "shop for food or household goods, to attend medical appointments and collect medicines, vital family reasons such as providing care to children and the elderly, to take brief individual physical exercise, for farming purposes and food production," Varadkar announced.
Prime Minister said all visits to hospitals and prisons have stopped and public transport is limited to “essential workers and people providing essential services."
Public and private gatherings among people outside of the same household are also banned.