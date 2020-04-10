April 10 coronavirus news
Prominent coronavirus model now says today is peak day for new deaths
The influential coronavirus model by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now calls today the peak day for new deaths, and revises several key numbers slightly.
The model update, released this afternoon, keeps peak hospital resource use on Saturday. But it moves peak death numbers to today instead of Sunday, and the number now peaks at a projected 1,983 — down from about 2,200 in an earlier version.
As for overall projected deaths, the model now projects about 61,500 in the US by August, compared to about 60,000 earlier this week
IHME has constantly been updating the model as new real-time data comes in.
Remember: The model assumes full social distancing measures in place through the end of May. But the real future of those measures is unclear as the federal and state governments weigh plans to reopen schools, businesses and other parts of society.
Los Angeles County extends stay-at-home order until May 15
Los Angeles County has extended its "Safer at Home" order to May 15, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced in a press conference today.
The order was set to expire on April 19.
By the numbers: There are now 8,430 confirmed cases and 241 deaths in Los Angeles County.
Illinois reports more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases
The state of Illinois on Friday reported 1,465 more cases of Covid-19 and 68 additional deaths.
The statewide total is now 17,887 cases with 596 deaths, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Public Health director.
New York City mayor: Mass grave is for all unclaimed bodies, not just coronavirus victims
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said the bodies being buried on Hart Island are not just coronavirus victims. Rather, the mass grave is used for any unclaimed bodies — people who have died from any number of diseases and conditions.
"These are people who no one after a period of time has claimed them and not just Covid victims, but victims of all diseases all reasons for fatality and they are being buried," de Blasio said.
He added that if a family member ever shows up, " the body would be given to the family"
De Blasio was asked about Hart Island after tweeting about it earlier today:
Moments ago, President Trump also mentioned the mass grave at Hart Island.
"New York has experienced something that has been absolutely horrific. I saw Hart Island yesterday, I saw those people being buried yesterday," Trump said at a news conference.
Texas governor will issue executive order next week on reopening of businesses
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he plans to issue an executive order next week with guidelines on reopening businesses in the state.
“We will focus on protecting lives, while protecting livelihoods. We can do both,” Abbott said at a news conference in Austin today.
Asked whether testing would be increased in the state in order to open up the economy, Abbott said, “Testing will be a component of it. We want to open up, but we want to open up safely.” He said more detail would be announced next week.
Texas reports at least 221 coronavirus-related deaths
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday there have been 11,449 positive coronavirus cases across the state and 221 fatalities.
As of Friday afternoon, about 116,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Texas, and there have been 1,532 hospitalizations, Abbott announced at a press conference.
The governor said 1,366 people recovered from Covid-19, having been symptom-free for a 14 day period after contracting the virus, a statistic the state has begun tracking as well.
Some GOP governors are concerned about opening the US economy too soon
Conversations around reopening the economy are ramping up. Behind the scenes, many Republican governors are expressing concern on how they will navigate a scenario in which President Trump reopens the economy before their states are ready, according to multiple sources in and around these discussions.
Modeling suggests a slew of red states will not hit their worst points until later this month, making reopening the economy in those areas by early May nearly impossible.
Most Republican governors have sought to align with Trump during this outbreak, and a demand from the White House to reopen the economy would complicate that mission. If there appears to be viable movement towards reopening too early — the administration will face some pushback from their allies.
According to one source familiar with the conversation among GOP governors, the hope overall right now is that “this is all Trump talk” and that cooler heads — such as his well-known coronavirus advisers Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — will prevail.
Some background: Trump's aides have begun intensive discussions on a plan to reopen the US economy as soon as the start of May, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
This morning on CNN's New Day, Fauci was asked if he thought social distancing guidelines should be relaxed by May 1, and responded "the virus kind of decides whether or not it's going to be appropriate to open or not."
Fauci added that prior to re-opening the country, he would like to see a "clear indication" that reported cases are going down.
"One thing you don't want to do is you don't want to get out there prematurely and then wind up — you're back in the same situation," Fauci told CNN adding, "we're looking for the kinds of things that would indicate that we can go forward in a gradual way to essentially reopen the country to a more normal way."
In Friday’s White House briefing, Trump said he listens to everything that both Drs. Fauci and Birx say.
Trump says businesses should get paid out for coronavirus interruption claims
President Trump suggested Friday during the White House briefing that insurance companies should pay out business interruption claims related to the coronavirus, even if coverage for a pandemic is not explicitly included in their policy.
“If I had it, I’d expect to be paid,” Trump said of interruption insurance. “All of the sudden they need it … and I don’t see the word pandemic mentioned. Now in some cases, it is. It’s an exclusion. But in a lot of cases, I don’t see it. I don’t see reference and they don’t want to pay up. I would like to see the insurance companies pay if they need to pay, if it’s fair."
Trump added: "You have people that have never asked for business interruption insurance (payouts) and they’ve been paying a lot of money for a lot of years for the privilege of having it. And then when they finally need it, the insurance company says ‘we’re not going to give it.’ We can’t let that happen."
The President also said that his administration has already suggested to credit card companies that they should reduce their fees.
More than 18,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
At least 18,002 people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
There are at least 486,490 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins.
So far on Friday, Johns Hopkins has reported 20,740 new cases and 1,318 reported deaths.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Wyoming is the only state or territory that is not reporting a death from coronavirus.