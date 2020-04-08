April 8 coronavirus news

Outdoor meeting places used for recreation in Nevada will be closed until further notice in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday.

The order includes public gyms, swimming pools and golf courses. Sisolak said people can continue to play sports on their own private property.

Additionally, as most Christian denominations begin to celebrate the Easter week, Sisolak is prohibiting public worship services, except those that can be done with no more than 10 people.

“This wasn’t easy,” Gov. Sisolak said in a Wednesday news conference. “In these trying times, I have clung to my faith to guide me.”

The new Nevada orders also close retail showrooms for businesses like car dealerships and furniture stores.

Sisolak said these areas “encourage customers to wander around and touch products, and that sort of shopping experience can lead to a higher likelihood of spreading the disease.”

Although grocery stores can continue to operate as essential businesses, they can no longer sell food on open display, such as salad bars, bulk candy and freshly-ground coffee.