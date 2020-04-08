Here's the racial breakdown of coronavirus victims in New York

The New York State Department of Health’s Covid-19 website has been updated to include data on the victims, including their race, Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Wednesday.

The preliminary data, last updated yesterday, includes information on 90% reporting for New York State, excluding New York City, and information based on 63% reporting for New York City, as provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Here's the breakdown of deaths across New York state, excluding New York City:

Hispanic – 14% (11% of the population)

Black – 18% (9% of the population)

White – 62% (75% of the population)

Asian – 4% (4% of the population)

And here's the data from New York City, with 63% reporting: