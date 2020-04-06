April 6 coronavirus news
Fact check: Trump falsely claims plane and train passengers are being tested for the coronavirus
Asked about the possibility of restrictions on travel between coronavirus hotspots, President Donald Trump said: “There’s also testing done when people get onto those planes and also when people get off the planes.”
Facts First: There is no evidence that plane passengers in the US are being tested for the coronavirus at all, let alone both when they get on and get off the plane. While it is theoretically possible this is happening under the radar at a particular airport, it is certainly not happening widely.
Trump might have meant to refer to screening -- which involves questioning and sometimes temperature checks -- rather than actual testing, but major US airlines are not doing screening, either. Some plane passengers are being subjected to government screening upon landing, but most passengers are not -- and this screening, unlike testing, cannot conclusively determine whether someone has the virus.
To read a full fact check, read here.
Watch analysis here:
Nissan to furlough about 10,000 workers in Mississippi and Tennessee
Nissan plans to furlough most of its hourly manufacturing employees as its US plants remain closed to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
Nissan spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter confirmed the company will layoff about 10,000 employees Tuesday at plants in Canton, Mississippi; Smyrna, Tennessee and Decherd, Tennessee.
Nissan asked furloughed employees to apply for enhanced unemployment through at least April 27, when the company will restart production.
Nissan closed its US plants on March 20.
Trump confirms "wonderful, warm conversation" with Biden about coronavirus
President Donald Trump confirmed his phone call with former Vice President Joe Biden Monday, calling it a “wonderful, warm conversation" about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said the phone called lasted “probably 15 minutes” and reiterated that it was a “really good” call.
“He gave me his point of view and I fully understood that,” Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.
“I appreciate his calling,” the President said.
CNN reported earlier Monday that the Democratic presidential candidate and Trump had spoken by phone.
Watch here:
Trump says he's "going to get involved" in case of ex-Navy commander who sounded alarm
President Donald Trump said that he’s "going to get involved" in the case of a Navy captain removed from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
At a Monday briefing, Trump was asked about comments made by Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who attacked Capt. Brett Crozier as either "too naive or too stupid" to be in command.
“I haven’t heard it exactly, I heard they heard,” Trump said, referring to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “I heard they had a statement that was made, if that were the statement, it’s a strong statement.”
Crozier was relieved of command after a letter he sent to Navy leadership was leaked to the media. The letter flagged his concerns about the Roosevelt's crew of more than 4,000 -- saying in part that "sailors do not need to die"-- and discussed the challenges of trying to contain an outbreak of coronavirus aboard the ship. He urgently requested that sailors be allowed to quarantine on land.
The Navy cited loss of confidence in his command.
“The letters shouldn’t have been sent, and certainly they shouldn’t have been leaked,” Trump said. “This is a military operation. I must tell you I’ve heard very good things about the gentlemen. Both gentlemen, by the way, I will say this. About both gentlemen. And I may look into it from the standpoint of something should be resolved because I’m hearing good things about both of people.”
LA Surge Hospital for coronavirus patients to open next week
The state of California and the County of Los Angeles has partnered with Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente to open up a “Los Angeles Surge Hospital” for coronavirus patients in the city.
The temporary facility, which will be located on the campus of the former St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for coronavirus patients in the coming weeks, according to a press release from Los Angeles County.
The hospital is expected to open on April 13 in phases, “ramping up to accept more patients as physicians and staff are hired and supplies and equipment are secured.” When fully operational, up to 266 beds will be available.
Masks were ineffective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, small study finds
A small experiment involving patients with coronavirus who wore cotton and surgical masks showed that both seemed ineffective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus when the patients coughed. Scientists found coronavirus particles in the environment and on the exterior of the mask itself.
The experiment was published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Scientists tested face masks on four patients infected with the coronavirus at two hospitals in Seoul, South Korea.
They compared the use of surgical masks with reusable 100% cotton masks against patients who were not wearing masks. The researchers placed a petri dish about 7 inches from the patients’ mouths and told the patient to cough five times each onto a petri dish.
Researchers saw greater contamination on the outer surface of the mask, compared to the inner surface. It was unclear if the force of the person’s cough leaked out of the edge of the mask to contaminate the outer surface, or if the particles of the coronavirus were so small that a high-velocity cough penetrated the mask.
The experiment did not look at the effectiveness of N95 masks, nor did it show if the masks protected against the actual transmission of infection from patients with Covid-19 while wearing different masks. Nor does it show if masks shorten the distance these droplets travel while someone is coughing.
More research will be needed to determine if the masks help prevent the spread of the disease with people who are asymptomatic or people who have Covid-19 and aren’t coughing.
Inside a prison Covid-19 lockdown
Former Wisconsin inmate Jeremy Egger gave CNN a glimpse inside what a Covid-19 prison lockdown looked like in his medium security facility over the past three weeks.
With limited contact to the outside, he heard snippets about the coronavirus pandemic on a prison radio. “The radio station we had, it was from Milwaukee. We only had bits and pieces about a virus out there.”
Egger said that -- without being told anything directly by the guards -- he could tell something was changing within the prison. Egger said guards' posturing was different.
“Whether inmates were coming down with it or guards, I didn’t know, but something wasn’t right and it was in the institution," he said.
Former Wisconsin state prison employee Jeff Wydeven said a change in demeanor with the guards doesn’t surprise him at all. “Of course they’re going to be scared,” he told CNN. “It’s their health too.”
Egger, 33, was taking morning courses in Wisconsin’s Thinking For Change program and studying in the afternoons. He arrived at the Metropolitan Secure Detention Facility (MSDF) on March 12 expecting to serve three months for a parole violation.
Three days later everything changed.
While Egger was taking one of his courses, “they suddenly locked the entire place down," he said.
"Everybody had to go back in their cells and that’s when we’re like, OK, there’s got to be a case here somewhere," Egger said.
'From the normal to being locked'
Prison life went “from the normal to being locked,” he said. Egger said the initial lockdown was 23 1/2 hours a day with only 30 minutes out of a cell he shared with three other inmates. They shared a dry cell that Egger described as a cell without a toilet, running water or television. Those 30 minutes a day gave them time to use the phone, microwave food and use shower facilities.
During a call with his mother on March 25, Egger grew concerned because she was exhibiting symptoms of the virus, but couldn’t get a test. His mother, Cheryl Fountaine-Kempf, said she “could easily detect the pain and fear in his voice.”
The next day, an even more stringent lock down was instituted, according to Egger.
“It just all changed again from one day to the next,” Egger said, adding that inmates were only allowed out for 45 minutes about every three days.
“I’m sitting there wanting to call my mom, thinking she’s deathly sick and I can’t call her for another two days.”
Guards told Egger they were trying to do their part in helping to slow the spread, he said.
MSDF Milwaukee has the largest population of parole revocations re-entering the system for short periods of time “so people are going in and out constantly which creates much more of a risk than other facilities,” according to Wydeven.
Four staff members at MSDF have tested positive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, which noted on its website this is the highest number of staff cases at any Wisconsin prison.
“Each site has pandemic plans to address COVID-19,” according to the website which states the plan includes “protocols and isolation procedures if someone is exposed and/or becomes infected. In the event of a confirmed positive case in one of our secure facilities, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus, and subsequent isolation or quarantine may occur to manage these situations.”
CNN has reached out to the Department of Corrections for additional details.
More changes
On March 30, almost three months before his expected release, Egger was told to contact his family and probation officers because there was a possibility he was going to get out. He said after that even more changes began happening.
“The last two weeks there was no laundry was being done internally and it was instead, outsourced,” he said.
Wydeven said while inmates normally do the laundry, with a lockdown they wouldn’t be able to do it.
“We had to wear the same 'yellows,' a jumpsuit, for like two weeks,” Egger said.
“We’re supposed to wash our hands, but we could only shower about once every other day If we were lucky ... and wearing dirty clothes With no running water in their cell hand washing was at a minimum," he said.
Egger, a registered sex offender, was released on April 3. He was originally released from prison in 2016 and obtained his welder’s certificate and a commercial drivers’ license.
He is living with his mother for the next two weeks to make sure he hasn’t contracted the virus, and then will move to rural Wisconsin with his father, he told CNN.
Watch video from inside the prison:
Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks governor's order to postpone primary election because of coronavirus
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ order to postpone Tuesday’s election, despite his arguments that in-person voting could endanger poll workers and voters because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court sided with Republicans who control the state legislature and opposed Evers’ executive order Monday that sought to delay the election until June 9. The decision was 4-2, with the court’s conservative majority backing the GOP’s position.
It was the latest twist in a legal battle that has thrown the primary into chaos as state and local elections officials have consolidated polling places and scrambled to find workers and supplies for those that will open.
Los Angeles County urges residents to skip grocery shopping this week
Los Angeles County health officials urged residents to skip grocery shopping this week as the number of coronaviruses cases continue to rise.
“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the LA County Department of Public Health Director, on Monday.
This would be the week to use delivery services for medications and groceries, she advised.
“We will see many more cases over the next few weeks. It remains important that we continue to do what we know will work,” she added.