April 5 coronavirus news

A third passenger from the Coral Princess cruise ship has died after being transported by a private ambulance to a hospital in Hialeah, Florida, according to a press release from the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The Coral Princess departed Santiago, Chile, on March 5. Princess Cruises announced operations were halting one week later.

On Saturday, Princess Cruises confirmed the ship arrived in Miami, Florida. The cruise line said Saturday that disembarkation of guests is expected to take several days due to limited flight availability and passengers "requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first."

Two passengers died on board the ship before it docked and six others were transported from the ship for treatment at local hospitals on Saturday, the release from Gimenez's office said.

Eight additional passengers were transported from the Coral Princess to local hospitals on Sunday, according to the release. Information on the condition of those patients is not known.

The county is not able to clear passengers to leave the ship, the release said. Vessels are required to report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Customs and Border Protection and the US Coast Guard, to have their passengers offloaded, the release said.

Passengers and crew who have received medical screenings and clearance for travel are driven on charter buses to an isolated area of Miami International Airport and go directly to board charter flights coordinated by the cruise line, the release said.

Gimenez sent additional medical staff to assist the Coral Princess Sunday, the release said. The county also replaced the ship's oxygen cylinders with full ones after learning the supply on board was critically low, the release said.