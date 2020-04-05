British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday, according to a statement released by Johnson's office.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus March 27.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," the statement read.

"This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

"The Prime Minister thanks (to National Health Service) staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government's advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."