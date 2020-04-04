April 4 coronavirus news
Dr. Deborah Birx: 'This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy'
Dr. Deborah Birx emphasized Saturday that the next two weeks will be crucial for the effort to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.
"This is a very important -- the next two weeks are extraordinarily important, and that's why I think you've heard from Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, from myself, from the President and the Vice President that this is the moment to do everything that you can on the presidential guidelines," Birx said. "This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe, and that means everybody doing the 6 feet distancing, washing your hands."
Birx made her comments at the daily coronavirus task briefing at the White House.
NYPD reports 10th death from suspected case of coronavirus
New York Police Department Auxiliary Police Lt. Pierre Moise died on March 28 from complications due to coronavirus, according to a daily coronavirus report from the NYPD.
Moise was assigned to the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn and became an NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer on August 21, 1994, the NYPD report said. He is the 10th NYPD death from a suspected case of coronavirus.
On Friday, 6,698 uniformed members of the NYPD were out sick, which accounts for 18.5% of the department’s uniformed workforce, according to the daily NYPD coronavirus report.
Currently, 1,775 uniformed members and 260 civilian members have tested positive for Covid-19, the report says.
US marks record for most new coronavirus deaths reported in a single day
A total of 1,224 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the US on Saturday. This is the most deaths reported in one day thus far.
There are now a total of 8,376 deaths nationwide.
Friday, April 3, was the previous day with the most deaths added when 1,094 deaths were reported.
CNN's case counts and deaths are based on data supplied by Johns Hopkins University.
MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton to donate MLB paychecks to coronavirus charities
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton announced on Instagram that they will be donating Verlander's weekly MLB paychecks to coronavirus charities.
"@kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis," Verlander's post read.
There are at least 305,820 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 305,820 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States.
At least 8,291 people have died in the US from coronavirus.
On Saturday, at least 27,867 new cases were reported, and at least 1,139 new deaths in the US have been reported, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins.
Trump says lupus patients are less likely to get Covid-19 due to hydroxychloroquine use despite lack of evidence
President Donald Trump continued to claim hydroxychloroquine has high efficacy against Covid-19, stating lupus patients – who are commonly treated with hydroxychloroquine – are less likely to contract the virus on Saturday at a White House press briefing.
"[Hydroxychloroquine has] been out for a long time, it's a malaria drug and also a drug for lupus …There's a study out that people with lupus aren't catching this horrible virus," said Trump. "Now maybe that's correct, maybe it's false. You're going to have to check it out."
However, there is no "definitive information to be able to make any comment," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the briefing. The relationship between lupus and Covid-19 is currently being studied in "a natural history study," Fauci said.
Trump later stated he would take the medication, likely as a preventative measure, given his negative Covid-19 testing.
"But I think people should [take hydroxychloroquine]," he said. "If it were me, in fact, I might do it anyway. I may take it … I have to ask my doctors about that. But I may take it."
There are currently no products approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to prevent Covid-19.
Woman takes 'social distancing selfie' with Dr. Anthony Fauci
Nichole Francis Reynolds was out with her children and their friend, Storm Quinn, Friday picking up dinner in upper northwest Washington, DC, when she ran into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Francis Reynolds told CNN she, her son Clark and daughter Stella Grace recognized Fauci and approached him, asking for a photograph. Fauci agreed to the photo, but only if they followed social distancing guidelines, meaning they'd have to stand at least 6 feet from each other, Francis Reynolds said.
The group ended up taking what Francis Reynolds called a "social distancing selfie."
"I thought that he was very pleasant. He was practicing social distancing and he was just a very pleasant person," Francis Reynolds said. "It was nice to see him and his wife out for dinner. He’s just like us, he’s down to earth."
Ohio governor urges people to wear cloth masks in public
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine "urged Ohioans to begin wearing cloth masks while in public, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," he said in a statement to the press Saturday
In many cultures around the world, wearing a mask is just part of the culture -- it is a socially accepted act of kindness," DeWine said.
Separately in the same statement, DeWine stressed the importance of mental health care and announced the signing of an executive order that will allow easier access to telehealth services in the state.
Ohioans will be able to access telehealth services from individual counselors, social workers as well as marriage and family counselors, DeWine said.
"We are trying to ensure that those who need services can access them without leaving their home," he said.