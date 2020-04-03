April 3 coronavirus news
Delta will now give passengers 2 years to rebook their flights
Delta is giving passengers two years to use credit from canceled flights, the company said in a statement today. Travelers who cancel flights on Delta now have through May 2022 to use their credits.
This move is the latest sign that the airlines expect this decline in travel interest, and the corresponding economic downturn, to linger.
The company said in a statement:
"Amid the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Delta is committing the utmost care and attention to evaluating our travel waiver policies and continuing to make it even easier for customers to cancel, change or rebook travel.
Whether customers have been affected by recent schedule adjustments or want additional reassurance about upcoming travel, we’re now extending the ability to plan, re-book and travel with us for up to two years – giving Delta customers some extra breathing room."
There are now at least 245,646 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 245,646 cases of coronavirus in the US and 6,068 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Wyoming is the only state not reporting a death from coronavirus.
Temporary military hospitals will now treat Covid-19 patients, Pentagon says
The US military will convert three temporary medical facilities in New York, New Orleans, and Dallas into facilities capable of treating patients with the coronavirus, the Pentagon announced Friday.
“At the request of FEMA, the Department of Defense will expand its medical support to include Covid-19 positive patients at the Javits Federal Medical Station (FMS) in New York City, the Morial FMS in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Kay Bailey Hutchinson FMS in Dallas, Texas,” the statement said.
“These three DoD-supported locations will now provide support to Covid-19 positive patients in convalescent care, as well as low-acuity patients. These patients, who require a lower level of medical care, must first be screened at a local hospital,” the statement added.
What's this about: Originally all three facilities were intended to treat non-coronavirus patients in order to free up capacity at civilian hospitals.
On Thursday President Trump confirmed the Javits Center would be converted into a facility capable of treating coronavirus patients, a move that has been requested by New York’s governor.
Ford executive says it won't sell ventilators to the highest bidder
Jim Baumbick, Ford Vice President of Enterprise Product Line Management, said the company would not be giving its ventilators to the highest bidder, but instead rely on the expertise of partner GE Healthcare and the Trump administration to decide where to send them.
“They are very well experienced in the distribution of this critical ventilator equipment. And we're going to leverage all of their expertise to get it where it needs to go and, certainly, we're coordinating with the administration and other really critical sources through GE Healthcare's expertise,” Baumbick told CNN’s Julia Chatterley.
Some context: Ford and GE Healthcare are planning in partnership to produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days.
Germany's largest football stadium will become a coronavirus treatment center
Germany's largest football stadium — the Westfalen stadium — will be a coronavirus treatment center starting tomorrow, the Borussia Dortmund football team confirmed in a statement.
“Starting tomorrow, Saturday, the focus in the area of the north stand of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK will not be on football, but on the treatment of suspected cases of coronavirus and patients with corresponding symptoms,” the statement said.
Dortmund managing directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer said the facility is an "ideal place to actively help people."
“Our stadium is the figurehead of the city, a fixed point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area and, thanks to its technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions, is the ideal place to actively help people who are potentially infected by the coronavirus or who complain about corresponding symptoms such as respiratory diseases and fever," they said in the statement.
They said it is “our duty and our desire” to do everything possible to help.
The club said it transformed the stadium in conjunction with the local health care service in North Rhine-Westphalia.
Stocks open lower
US stocks kicked off modestly lower on Friday, as investors digested a worse-than-expected March jobs report.
In premarket trading, stock index futures came off their lows following the report, as much of the bad economy news is already priced into stocks.
- The Dow opened down 0.3%, or 60 points.
- The S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
- The Nasdaq Composite opened down 0.4%.
Corona beer halts production
Modelo Group, the Mexican brewer of Corona, announced it was halting production and marketing of its beer, according to a statement released on the company’s Twitter page Friday.
The Mexican beer company said it was taking the steps to “comply with the measures adopted by the Federal Government” of Mexico.
They also expressed their “total commitment to be part of the fight against the SARS-Cov2 virus”, the statement reads.
Fauci: This will "get worse, much worse, before it gets better"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is going to "get worse, much worse, before it gets better," but that social distancing is working to mitigate the spread of the virus.
"There's no doubt in my mind or anyone who knows anything about this, that the mitigation activities, the physical separation that we're doing clearly is having a positive impact," he said this morning on on "Fox & Friends."
"You don't see it dramatically yet, because there's the dynamic, with the virus doing what the virus wants to do, and we're trying to suppress it with mitigation," he added.
Fauci urged the country to continue to follow social distancing recommendations.
"That is the answer and quite frankly that is the only tool that we really have that we know is effective," Fauci explained.
N95 manufacturer says they're making as many masks as possible for the US
3M, which manufacturers much-needed N95 respirator masks, said in a statement Friday its employees have “gone above and beyond” to manufacture “as many N95 respirators as possible for the U.S. market.”
The statement was released after the Trump administration formally invoked the Defense Production Act, requiring 3M to prioritize orders from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its N95 respirators.
3M said it has been working closely with the administration and will continue do so, adding that it appreciates the authorities in the DPA because it provides a framework to expand their work while responding to the pandemic.
The statement noted that the administration also requested that 3M stop exporting respirators that are manufactured in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets, which has “significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators.”
“In addition, ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done,” the company said. “If that were to occur, the net number of respirators being made available to the United States would actually decrease. That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek.”