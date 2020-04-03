April 3 coronavirus news
Fact check: Trump, Pence stumble over clinical details while touting coronavirus treatments
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both stumbled over medical details, and spread inaccurate information, while touting new coronavirus tests and potential treatments.
Trump mentioned anti-malaria drugs that are being tested as potential treatments, saying that the clinical trials are “having some good results,” even though public health officials say the results are months away.
Moments later, Vice President Mike Pence said the Food and Drug Administration had “approved” a new method to test the coronavirus, even though the FDA only granted emergency authorization for the test, which requires a much lower standard.
Facts First: Both comments overstate the medical realities a bit. For Trump, he has repeatedly touted and expressed unbridled optimism about the drugs, even without conclusive scientific data to back up his claims. For Pence, he oversold the FDA’s confidence in the new Covid-19 test.
In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly touted two pharmaceuticals, chloroquine and the chemically similar hydroxychloroquine, as potential “game-changers” that could end the pandemic and save lives.
This is the continuation of a glaring messaging gap within the administration. Trump has breathlessly promoted the drugs while the public health officials are cautiously waiting for scientific evidence, and tamping down expectations, by saying that the information out there already is only anecdotal and not proven on a large-scale.
Later in the press conference, Pence brought up the new blood test for coronavirus antibodies. “And the big news, of course, over the last few days was that the FDA, once again, in near record time, has approved an antibody test developed by Cellex,” Pence said.
This isn’t quite accurate. The FDA uses very specific terminology about medical drugs, tests and equipment, and the FDA would likely disagree with the notion that it “approved” the test. These terms are important, as medical professionals need clarity to be sure their use of these items is safe for every patient.
What really happened was that the FDA granted “emergency use authorization” for the tests. This essentially means that the FDA will let health care providers use the tests during this crisis, even though it hasn’t gone through all the steps that medicines and medical tests usually go through before receiving a full “approval."
Trump won't assure that New York will have enough ventilators
President Trump said Friday that he could not assure the state of New York will have enough ventilators to deal with coronavirus patients, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is days away from running out of the lifesaving machines.
Asked during a White House press briefing whether he could assure that the state would have enough ventilators, Trump said, “No, they should have had more ventilators at the time.”
“They should have had more ventilators. They were totally underserviced. We are trying to do — we are doing our best for New York,” Trump continued.
Trump added that the White House thinks Cuomo is “well served with ventilators. We’re going to find out, but we have other states to take care of.”
“I wish they did the original orders (for ventilators) three years ago. They would have had all the ventilators they needed,” Trump continued, before adding, “Although, even then they wouldn’t.”
Some context: On Monday, Trump told reporters that he thinks every American who may need a ventilator in the next few weeks will have access to one.
“I do think so, yes,” Trump told a reporter in the White House Rose Garden. “I think we’re going to be in very good shape.”
Maine governor issues order mandating that all travelers entering the state must quarantine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order today mandating that travelers coming into Maine, regardless of their state of residency, self-quarantine for 14 days to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“To slow the spread of this deadly virus and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed, we must all do our part,” Mills said in the release. “I am mandating that anyone entering Maine self-quarantine for 14 days and abide by Maine’s Stay Healthy at Home Order. These actions will protect the health and safety of everyone.”
United States Tennis Association says people should not be playing tennis right now
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said it believes that when it comes to playing tennis, "it is in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from playing the sport we love."
"Medical advisors believe there is the possibility that the virus responsible for COVID-19 could be transmitted through common sharing and handling of tennis balls, gate handles, benches, net posts and even court surfaces," the USTA statement said Friday.
There are at least 273,880 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 273,880 cases of coronavirus in the US and 7,077 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the country.
So far on Friday, 28,667 new cases and 1,094 deaths have been reported, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
Wyoming is the only state not reporting a death from coronavirus.
Trump defends his administration, says it was prepared for pandemics
When asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta about the level of preparedness for a pandemic like Covid-19, President Trump said while he knew pandemics were “one of the worst things that could happen ... most people thought it wouldn’t and most people didn’t understand the severity of it.”
Trump was responding to Acosta's question about Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar saying in April 2019 that a “pandemic flu” is what kept him up most at night.
Trump said he didn't think Azar “was speaking about a specific pandemic,” adding, “I always knew that pandemics are one of the worst things that could happen.”
“Most people thought it wouldn’t and most people didn’t understand the severity of it,” Trump said. “I assume he was talking about the possibility.”
When pressed by Acosta on why the administration doesn’t have enough PPE supplies, Trump blamed it on previous administration, and once again repeated the false claim that the Obama administration left the military with no ammunition.
Missouri governor issues statewide stay-at-home-order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday, April 6 until Friday, April 24, 2020.
The order stated individuals living in Missouri must avoid leaving their homes or places of residence unless necessary.
Like many state’s stay-at-home orders, it does not prohibit people from going out for “essential services,” such as grocery stores, gas stations, banks or outdoor recreation, as long as precautions are taken and social distancing requirements are met.
Most US states and DC have some kind of stay-at-home order in place.
Kentucky governor says buying PPE supplies for the state is "really hard"
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said his state has limited personal protective equipment.
"We try to buy. It’s really hard," he said. "The federal government buys most all of it.”
He said that while the state is trying to manufacture PPE, he also asked residents of his state to donate any available PPE supplies.
NYC Mayor says more than 100 federal personnel have been sent to city to help with rising deaths
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he has had extensive conversations with Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense on how to respond to the growing number of deaths in NYC.
De Blasio said more than 100 federal personnel, including members of the military, have been sent to NYC with necessary equipment to “help deal with this crisis on the mortuary side.”
De Blasio also said they will hire more personnel as needed to “address this very painful reality.”