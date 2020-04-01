Trump approves North Dakota disaster declaration

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 300 US Department of Homeland Security employees have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 8,500 are self-quarantining and self-monitoring, according to data provided by the department to congressional staff and obtained by CNN.

As of March 30, the agencies within DHS with the most positive cases are US Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration, with 64 and 129 cases respectively, according to the data, which is broken down by component.

CBP and TSA also have hundreds of employees self-quarantining and self-monitoring: 640 in CBP and 4,084 in TSA.

Some federal agencies within the department — which has more than 240,000 employees — have shared data on positive cases within its ranks. TSA, for example, has posted the number of positive cases on its website, as has Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to the data obtained by CNN, more than 1,100 ICE employees are self-quarantining and self-monitoring and 29 have tested positive.

Some context: In early March, DHS announced that an employee in Seattle, Washington tested positive for the coronavirus.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Seattle District office, where the employee worked, was temporarily closed as a result. The number of cases within the department have since grown, as has been the case across the country. USCIS has 25 positive cases as of March 30.