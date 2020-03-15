Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 142,000 globally
Chile bans cruise ships from docking from Sunday
Cruise ships will be banned from docking in Chile starting Sunday morning local time, announced Chilean health minister Jaime Manalich on Twitter.
Earlier, he said that two cruise ships with about 1,300 people on board were quarantined off the coast of Chile, and one passenger had tested positive for coronavirus.
The passenger is an 83-year-old British man. He is being treated at hospital and is “in good condition," said Manalich.
The ship, the Silver Explorer, is now docked in the city of Castro. A second ship, the Azamara Pursuit, has two suspected cases, and remains under quarantine.
The Philippines' capital region goes under partial lockdown today
Starting today, the Metro Manila region of the Philippines is going under partial lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Metro Manila, known officially as the National Capital Region, is comprised of 16 cities, home to about 12.8 million people, according to the latest data from the Philippines Statistic Authority.
The entire country has 64 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.
Here's what the lockdown will mean.
Movement restricted: The region has suspended all land, sea, and air transport effective today through April 14.
If the situation worsens in a specific community, all households will be isolated, transportation suspended, and health and food services regulated. And people who want to leave quarantined areas will need to be checked by health authorities for symptoms.
Border points: Tens of thousands of police officers and Armed Force members are stationed at more than 70 checkpoints, conducting checks on people coming in and out of the region.
Workers will need to provide proof of employment or business to cross the border. International travelers entering the region need to show a ticket for a flight scheduled 12 hours from entry into Metro Manila.
A travel ban is still in place for those entering the country from greater China, parts of Korea, while heightened checks are in place for those arriving from Italy and Iran.
Social distancing: The lockdown prohibits movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and community assemblies. People attending essential work-related gatherings and religious events must keep one meter (about three feet) apart.
All schools are suspended until April 14, and the government is strongly urging companies to allow employees to work from home.
China's decrease in death toll and new cases continues
China confirmed 20 new cases and 10 deaths today -- a slight uptick from the previous few days, but still consistent with a general downward trend this week.
The new numbers bring the country's total to 80,844 cases and 3,199 deaths, according to the National Health Commission.
Of these total cases, 66,911 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, said the NHC.
The past few days have seen falling numbers of daily new cases -- down to a dozen or so, compared to just a few weeks ago, when country reported thousands of new cases a day.
Golden Princess cruise ship held off New Zealand as some passengers are quarantined
Passengers on the Golden Princess cruise ship docked in a New Zealand harbor are not being allowed to disembark, as three people aboard have been quarantined by the ship's doctor, according to the Canterbury District Health Board.
One of the quarantined passengers has coronavirus symptoms and is being treated as a suspected case. The two others had been in contact with a confirmed case in the past two weeks, said the health board.
The ship departed Melbourne, Australia, on March 10. It had been on a 13-day New Zealand itinerary, and is now docked in Akaroa, in the Banks Peninsula, while it awaits "precautionary health testing," said the operator Princess Cruises in a statement to CNN.
Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Ramon Pink, said the local public health team is taking a precautionary approach.
“We realize this is disappointing news for other passengers and tourism/hospitality operators in Akaroa and Canterbury who were expecting to host the passengers today. We cannot risk the potential further spread if this person tests positive," Pink said, according to a release from the health board.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday announced that all cruise ships will be banned from coming to New Zealand until June 30.
Japan sees largest daily spike of coronavirus cases
Japan announced 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,477, according to Japan’s Health Ministry.
It's the largest single-day increase the country has seen.
Of the 1,477 total cases, 697 are associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and the remaining 780 are land cases.
One Diamond Princess passenger tested positive after having seemingly recovered from the virus. The 70-year-old Japanese man tested positive on February 14, then was released from hospital after testing negative on March 2. Yesterday, he had a high temperature, was re-tested, and diagnosed positive again.
Spike in Japan: The spike in Japan's numbers come as the crisis appears to be stabilizing in other Asian countries. South Korea and mainland China, the two hardest hit countries in the region, have both a slowdown in infections and deaths this week.
But Japan has seen its numbers jump -- just earlier this week, health officials said the average rate of infection was 30 new cases per day.
The spike in numbers, and the broader global pandemic, have sparked calls to cancel the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -- but organizers say preparations are continuing.
3 US states report their first coronavirus deaths
As cases in the US continue to rise, reaching nearly every part of the country, states are beginning to report first deaths. Three states confirmed their first deaths today:
In Virginia, the patient was a man in his 70s who contracted the infection from an unknown source. He died from respiratory failure.
In Louisiana, the patient was a 58-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying health conditions who was being treated in New Orleans.
In New York, there were two deaths reported today. One was an 82-year-old with emphysema; the other was a 64-year-old with significant health problems, who died on Thursday but was only confirmed to have the virus after death.
French politician tests positive for coronavirus
Brune Poirson, the French Secretary of State to the Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition, tested positive for coronavirus, a ministry spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.
The spokesperson added that "despite the symptoms, her health condition showed no worrying signs ... In accordance with health authority's recommendations, all the contact cases have been identified and are quarantined as of now."
Earlier this week, French Minister of Culture Franck Riester was diagnosed with coronavirus, ministry officials told CNN.
And last week a French MP and parliament staffer tested positive.
The US now has 2,800 cases and 58 deaths
There are at least 2,816 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 58 people have died.
A breakdown of the numbers: According to the CDC, there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 2746 cases in 49 states, the District of Columbia and US territories, bringing the total number of cases to 2,816.
West Virginia is the only state not reporting a case of coronavirus.
Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus
Spain's government announced Saturday that the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.
“The tests carried out in the last hours in Moncloa [the prime minister’s residence] on the people closest to the prime minister have tested positive in the case of his wife, Doña Begoña Gómez," the statement read. "Both Mrs. Gómez and the president are well, both remain in La Moncloa and follow the preventive measures established by the health authorities at all times."