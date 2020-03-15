Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 142,000 globally

Filipino army troops arrive in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on March 15 to assist with the partial lockdown. Aaron Favila/AP

Starting today, the Metro Manila region of the Philippines is going under partial lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro Manila, known officially as the National Capital Region, is comprised of 16 cities, home to about 12.8 million people, according to the latest data from the Philippines Statistic Authority.

The entire country has 64 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

Here's what the lockdown will mean.

Movement restricted: The region has suspended all land, sea, and air transport effective today through April 14.

If the situation worsens in a specific community, all households will be isolated, transportation suspended, and health and food services regulated. And people who want to leave quarantined areas will need to be checked by health authorities for symptoms.

Border points: Tens of thousands of police officers and Armed Force members are stationed at more than 70 checkpoints, conducting checks on people coming in and out of the region.

Workers will need to provide proof of employment or business to cross the border. International travelers entering the region need to show a ticket for a flight scheduled 12 hours from entry into Metro Manila.

A travel ban is still in place for those entering the country from greater China, parts of Korea, while heightened checks are in place for those arriving from Italy and Iran.

Social distancing: The lockdown prohibits movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and community assemblies. People attending essential work-related gatherings and religious events must keep one meter (about three feet) apart.

All schools are suspended until April 14, and the government is strongly urging companies to allow employees to work from home.