UK may ask the elderly and vulnerable to self-isolate

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the coronavirus outbreak is "the biggest public health emergency in a generation."

"It calls for dramatic action, at home and abroad, of the kind not normally seen in peacetime," Hancock said, writing in the Sunday Telegraph.

A senior citizen walks past a newspaper bill board declaring 'Virus cases on rise" on March 12, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky News later, Hancock added more details to his plan, announcing that over-70s will be asked to self-isolate "in the coming weeks" -- and it could potentially last for months.

The UK government has so far adopted a laissez-faire approach to the outbreak. Unlike other countries hit by the novel coronavirus, the UK has yet to ban large-scale gatherings or closed schools, saying it does not believe those measures would stop the outbreak.

Hancock said the government will next week publish an emergency bill that will "give the government the temporary powers we will need to help everyone get through this."

"The measures in it allow for the worst-case scenario," he said.