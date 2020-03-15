Live updates: Coronavirus crisis forces world to take drastic measures
UK may ask the elderly and vulnerable to self-isolate
The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the coronavirus outbreak is "the biggest public health emergency in a generation."
"It calls for dramatic action, at home and abroad, of the kind not normally seen in peacetime," Hancock said, writing in the Sunday Telegraph.
Speaking to Sky News later, Hancock added more details to his plan, announcing that over-70s will be asked to self-isolate "in the coming weeks" -- and it could potentially last for months.
The UK government has so far adopted a laissez-faire approach to the outbreak. Unlike other countries hit by the novel coronavirus, the UK has yet to ban large-scale gatherings or closed schools, saying it does not believe those measures would stop the outbreak.
Hancock said the government will next week publish an emergency bill that will "give the government the temporary powers we will need to help everyone get through this."
"The measures in it allow for the worst-case scenario," he said.
The Spanish take a moment to thank health workers amid drastic restrictions
People in Spain have been banned from leaving their houses with the exception of going to work, buying food or essential supplies, going to a hospital, or supporting an elderly person or a minor under their care, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a press conference Saturday.
If people do leave their houses for any of those exceptions, they must go out by themselves, the PM added.
Amid the drastic measures, people in Spain took time on Saturday to express their gratitude to the country's health workers by stepping out on their balconies and applauding.
UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt pour $46 billion to fight the economic effects of the pandemic
More than $46 billion in stimulus packages has been announced by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the weekend to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE pledged 100 billion UAE dirhams ($27 billion) in bank measures to support businesses in the Emirates during the outbreak, the UAE central bank said in a statement Saturday evening.
Despite UAE’s stimulus package, Dubai’s stock exchange was down more than 4% early in the session before cutting its losses in half.
Saudi Arabia also announced 50 billion riyals ($13 billion) to ease the effects on the private sector, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said.
The Egyptian president also called for a EGP100 billion ($6.7 billion) fund to finance a state plan, the presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on his official Facebook page. The source of the fund was unspecified in the statement.
Schools and universities will be suspended for two weeks starting Sunday, Rady added.
Daily life severely restricted in France with cafes and ski resorts shut
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced on Saturday that France will increase social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a televised press conference, Philippe said that starting at midnight Saturday all places that are not essential to French living including restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs will be closed.
The closures include France's ski resorts, which are shutting down on Sunday.
The closure order includes all businesses except those that are essential. “Markets and food shops, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, newspaper and tobacco stores will remain open,” he said.
"Places of worships will remain open, but religious ceremonies and gatherings will be postponed."
Philippe acknowledged that the French people find the concept of social distancing repugnant: “Because we are a people that likes to gather, a joyful people, a people that likes to live together... Maybe even more when fear starts to spread."
“We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants. In usual times, this would make me happy. Because this is the France we all love. But for a few weeks, this is not what we should be doing," he said.
Magical Realism in times of Covid-19? Nicaragua fights virus fears with massive public rallies
While countries around the globe continue implementing unprecedented measures and ban large public gatherings to halt the spread of coronavirus, the government of Nicaragua has done just the opposite as part of its response to the pandemic.
In order to support those affected by the virus, Nicaragua’s government has organized massive public rallies across the country under the slogan "Love Walk in the Time of Covid-19," resembling the title of the novel by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “Love in the Time of Cholera.”
Hundreds of people took part in the rally in the capital Managua on Saturday and in rallies held simultaneously in other cities across the nation.
As of Saturday, Nicaragua’s Ministry of Health has not reported any positive cases. The ministry said “epidemiological surveillance” has been implemented at airports and borders, and 19 hospitals have been equipped specifically to treat patients experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.
Contrary to other countries in the region, Nicaragua has not yet established mandatory quarantine for people coming from countries affected by the pandemic, or restrictions on the movement of people entering the country.
Supporters of President Daniel Ortega's government and state workers marched with red and black flags of the ruling FSLN party and carried posters with health tips for proper hand washing.
Nicaragua’s First Lady Rosario Murillo said:
We are going to walk with the strength of faith and hope throughout the country, in permanent prayer and solidarity with all the people, families and brothers and sisters in the world, affected by the coronavirus.”
In a joint statement, opposition groups Alianza Civica and Unidad Nacional Azúl y Blanco expressed their strong rejection to this kind of mobilization, because of the health risks for participants.
The opposition statement said:
We call on the regime not to call for public marches or crowds, which is one of the main ways of contagion. Forcing public workers and their families to march is an act of irresponsibility and certainly exposes them to danger."
Number of cases in Italy still spiking
Italy has reported 2,547 new novel coronavirus cases and 252 deaths on Saturday, the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak began.
Italy has now confirmed 21,157 cases, second highest in the world after China.
The Italian Ministry of Health said Saturday evening that 1,966 people have recovered from the virus and 1,441 have died. The ministry said 8,372 patients remain hospitalized across the country, with 1,518 of them in intensive care units.
Mexico asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel, creates “National Distance Healing Holiday”
The Mexican government is urging citizens to avoid non-essential international travel and is reminding Mexicans abroad and those planning to travel in the near future to keep in mind each country’s restrictive coronavirus measures.
Mexico will keep its consulates and embassies abroad open to provide assistance to nationals who need it, according to a joint statement by the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs issued on Saturday.
Mexican authorities also warned that any traveler who experiences symptoms should contact the health teams that carry out control work at all points of entry to Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has agreed to hold a “National Distance Healing Holiday” from March 23 to April 19 to promote basic prevention measures, such as temporarily suspending non-essential public activities, rescheduling of mass gatherings and increasing protection and care for the elderly.
Taiwan reports six new cases, raising total to 59
Taiwan reported six new coronavirus cases today, raising the island's total to 59.
The new cases are:
- A man in his 30s who traveled to Thailand from February 28 to March 1, and to Japan from March 5 to 8. He developed symptoms on Wednesday.
- A man in his 50s who traveled to Egypt from March 3 to 12, and started feeling fatigue and had sore muscles on March 12.
- A man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s who went on a tour to Turkey on March 4 to 13. The man developed symptoms on March 8, and the woman on Friday.
- A woman in her 20s who was on an exchange trip in Spain. She recorded symptoms on Thursday.
- A man under 20 years old who traveled to Greece with his family in January and returned to Taiwan on March 5. He developed a sore throat on Thursday.
One person has died in Taiwan from the virus and 20 patients there have been discharged from hospital.
The UAE suspends travel visas and announces $27 billion economic stimulus plan
The United Arab Emirates has suspended travel visas and cultural activities, and will launch a a $27 billion economic stimulus plan, authorities announced Saturday.
Flights from four countries will be suspended starting Tuesday: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.
Tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, such as theme parks, public beaches, and cultural spots, will be closed until the end of March.
Dubai had more than 13 million tourists in 2019, according to government statistics.
Stimulus package: The UAE’s central bank said that $27 billion (100 billion UAE Dirhams) will be rolled out to help curb the coronavirus effects, half of which will be in zero-cost loans to banks.
The UAE currently has 85 coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization.