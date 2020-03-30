New York governor to out-of-state health care workers: "Come help us, please"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged health care workers from other states to join the fight against coronavirus in New York state.

"As governor of New York, I am asking health care professionals across the country: If you don't have a health care crisis in your community, please come help us in New York now," he said.

Cuomo said the state's health care workers need help and relief now — and he promised they'd "return the favor" if coronavirus outbreaks hit other states next.

"If you are not busy, come help us, please. We'll return the favor," he said. "The New York way is to be helpful."

Watch the moment: