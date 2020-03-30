A top Catholic official in Rome has tested positive for coronavirus

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the vicar of Rome, has tested positive for Covid-19 "after showing symptoms," according to the city's dioceses.

De Donatis has been hospitalized with a fever but "his general condition is good," the dioceses said.

"I am also experiencing this trial, I am calm and confident. I entrust myself to the Lord and to the support of the prayers of all of you," de Donatis said.

De Donatis was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018 but they do not meet on a regular basis. The cardinal's close collaborators are in self-isolation as a precaution measure.