March 30 coronavirus news
A top Catholic official in Rome has tested positive for coronavirus
Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the vicar of Rome, has tested positive for Covid-19 "after showing symptoms," according to the city's dioceses.
De Donatis has been hospitalized with a fever but "his general condition is good," the dioceses said.
"I am also experiencing this trial, I am calm and confident. I entrust myself to the Lord and to the support of the prayers of all of you," de Donatis said.
De Donatis was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018 but they do not meet on a regular basis. The cardinal's close collaborators are in self-isolation as a precaution measure.
Indiana receives third shipment of medical supplies from national stockpile
Indiana has received three shipments of personal protective equipment from the strategic national stockpile, state Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said at a news conference today.
According to Dr. Weaver, here's what the first two PPE shipments consisted of:
- 297,000 surgical masks
- 168,900 gloves
- 126,260 N95 masks
- 85,612 surgical gowns
- 54,720 face shields
- 216 coveralls
The equipment has been distributed to 285 hospitals, EMS providers, and long-term care facilities throughout the state, Weaver said. Details about the most recent delivery was not made available at the news conference.
Maryland opens screening facility at football stadium
Prince George’s County in Maryland has opened a screening facility at FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Redskins.
County communications director Gina Ford said the screening site can handle 100 appointments a day for the three days a week it is open: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Ford said that the hope is that as tests become more readily available, they will be able to add more days of testing.
The screening is open to all, not just Maryland residents but no walk-ups will be allowed. Everyone must receive an appointment from the hotline that has been set up for over-the-phone evaluation with medical staffers to make sure patient symptoms meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The site is being primarily run by the Prince George's County Health Department but works with the help of the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland National Guard, the Maryland Medical Reserve Corps and the University of Maryland Medical, according to a county statement.
Disney's top executives take pay cuts because of coronavirus
Disney executives are taking a pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO Bob Chapek said in an email to employees on Monday.
Bob Iger, the company's executive chairman, will forgo all of his salary while Chapek, who was named CEO in February, said that he would taking a 50% pay cut. Chapek added that other Disney executives would have their pay cut by 20% to 30% depending on title.
The news comes after the company announced that its Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort would remain closed until further notice because of the outbreak.
Chapek wrote in the email that in a matter of weeks, Disney has "experienced widespread disruption across our company" from its parks and resorts closing to its film and TV production being halted.
"While I am confident we will get through this challenging period together and emerge even stronger, we must take necessary steps to manage the short and long-term financial impact on our company," he wrote.
Iger's compensation was $48 million in 2019.
Kohl's furloughing staff as it extends store closures
Kohl's will keep stores closed until further notice and furlough its staff, the company said in a release Monday.
Kohl’s originally planned to stay closed until at least April 1. The retailer now says it will extend that time frame to "protect the health and safety of our customers and our associates."
As a result, Kohl's will temporarily furlough store and store distribution center associates, as well as some corporate employees.
Kohl's employed 122,000 full-time and part-time associates in 2019, the company said in a filing earlier this month. The affected employees will continue to receive existing health benefits and will be provided with two weeks pay.
“Given these extraordinary circumstances, we are taking difficult and decisive actions to strengthen our financial liquidity and secure the financial position of the company for the long-term benefit of our associates, customers and shareholders," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement.
Gass will also forgo her salary during the crisis, the company added. Kohl's will draw down its entire $1 billion credit facility, cut expenses, and suspend share buybacks.
Macy's announced earlier on Monday it would also furlough most of its 125,000 employees.
CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report
This is what air traffic looks like in Europe since the coronavirus outbreak
As coronavirus spreads across the globe, air traffic in Europe appears to have taken a hit as well.
This animation from Eurocontrol shows the difference between air traffic in Europe on March 31, 2019 and March 29, 2020.
Take a look:
Italy will extend containment measures until Easter
The Italian government will move to extend all coronavirus containment measures until at least Easter Sunday, on April 12, the Ministry of Health told CNN.
“The evaluation of extending all containment measures at least until Easter emerged at the meeting of the Scientific Technical Committee held this morning. The government will move in this direction," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday.
New Jersey reports 288 law enforcement officers have Covid-19
At least 288 law enforcement officers across New Jersey have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police, said at a news conference.
He said 2,477 law enforcement officers are in self-quarantine and an additional 618 officers are out for other reasons, including sickness or injury.
63 Italian doctors with coronavirus have died
A total of 63 Italian doctors who caught coronavirus have now died, the Italian Association of Doctors said Monday afternoon.
Out of the 63 deceased doctors, 41 were working in Lombardy, the Italian region worst-hit by coronavirus.
As of Monday, 8,956 health workers had tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Italian National Institute of Health.