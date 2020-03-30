Rate of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York is slowing, governor says

The US Marine Corps said Monday that due to coronavirus concerns, it is "temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits" to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina," where some 50% of enlisted Marines receive their basic training.

There has been a significant amount of Covid-19 cases at Paris Island, according to a Marine Corps official.

"Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, the Marine Corps is taking steps to protect its recruits, recruit training personnel, their families and the communities where they live and serve by temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina," the Marines said in a statement.

"Recruit training for individuals already at the Depot will continue as planned, with continued emphasis on personal and environmental cleanliness and social distancing," the statement added.

Enlisted entry level training also takes place at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. No announcement about training there has been made at this time.

With suspension of training at Paris Island, this includes basic training for all female enlisted Marines.

“The preservation of our Marines, recruits and their families is the highest priority for Marine Corps Recruiting during this national emergency,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps said in the statement Monday.

“With that in mind, we’ve paused this week’s shipping of new recruits to Parris Island and will revise our overall shipping plan to ensure we are able to meet the Nation’s needs while protecting its next generation of Marines,” he added.