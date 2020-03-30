March 30 coronavirus news
Rate of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York is slowing, governor says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations for coronavirus cases in the state has slowed, citing the rate of "doubling" of people admitted to the hospital for Covid-19.
Cuomo said the rate of new hospitalizations is now doubling every six days, as compared to every two and three days like last week.
"So, while the overall number is going up, the rate of doubling is actually down," Cuomo said.
US Marine Corps temporarily suspends new recruit training
The US Marine Corps said Monday that due to coronavirus concerns, it is "temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits" to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina," where some 50% of enlisted Marines receive their basic training.
There has been a significant amount of Covid-19 cases at Paris Island, according to a Marine Corps official.
"Amid the national emergency caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, the Marine Corps is taking steps to protect its recruits, recruit training personnel, their families and the communities where they live and serve by temporarily suspending the shipping of new recruits to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina," the Marines said in a statement.
"Recruit training for individuals already at the Depot will continue as planned, with continued emphasis on personal and environmental cleanliness and social distancing," the statement added.
Enlisted entry level training also takes place at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. No announcement about training there has been made at this time.
With suspension of training at Paris Island, this includes basic training for all female enlisted Marines.
“The preservation of our Marines, recruits and their families is the highest priority for Marine Corps Recruiting during this national emergency,” said Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps said in the statement Monday.
“With that in mind, we’ve paused this week’s shipping of new recruits to Parris Island and will revise our overall shipping plan to ensure we are able to meet the Nation’s needs while protecting its next generation of Marines,” he added.
Governor: "What is happening to New York is not an anomaly"
So far, 66,497 people have tested positive for coronavirus across New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.
He stressed that New York — the state with the most coronavirus cases in the US — is a "canary in the coal mine" for the rest of the country.
"There is no American that is immune. What is happening to New York is not an anomaly," Cuomo said.
Cuomo added that 9,517 patients are currently hospitalized.
Louisiana sees spike of 485 cases and 34 deaths
The Covid-19 case total continues to rise in Louisiana as the state health department reports 485 new cases with 34 new deaths today, bringing the total cases in the state to 4,025 with 185 total deaths reported.
There are 1,158 patients hospitalized and 385 of those are on ventilators, the department said.
There are more than 140,000 coronavirus cases in the US, CDC says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says there are now 140,904 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.
The CDC says 2,405 people have died.
Remember: CNN’s tally relies on state totals and won’t always match the CDC’s count; CNN has counted more than 143,856 cases and 2,490 deaths.
The CDC says there are cases in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. Of the cases the CDC is reporting, 886 are travel-related, 2,351 are from close contact and a majority, 137,667 are still under investigation, the CDC website says.
The CDC is updating its coronavirus case numbers daily. Their numbers close out at 4 p.m. the day before reporting. The most up-to-date case counts will come from states, CDC officials have said.
Hundreds of thousands of British people are struggling to get home, UK official says
Hundreds of thousands of Britons are still struggling to return to the UK from overseas, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said at a news conference.
“Many travelers haven’t yet managed to get back home, from young backpackers to retired couples on cruises and we appreciate the difficult predicament they find themselves in,” Raab said.
“I want to assure them that this government, their government, is working around the clock to support, advise, and help British travelers to get home.”
Raab said the first priority is to keep as many commercial flights running as possible. He urged airlines to offer alternative flights at little to no cost and told travelers “please book your tickets as soon as possible” if commercial airlines are still running.
Raab said he had spoken to foreign ministers in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, India and Pakistan to urge them to keep commercial routes flying.
“We’ve got a lot more to do,” he admitted. To give a sense of the scale of the task, Raab said 150,000 UK nationals have already returned from Spain, 8,500 travelers from Morocco and round 5,000 from Cyprus.
Where commercial routes do not exist, the government will provide up to 75 million pounds (approximately $92 million) financial support to enable charter flights to fly to priority countries to bring back UK residents, Raab announced.
WHO stands by recommendation to not wear masks if you are not sick
World Health Organization officials on Monday said they still recommend not to wear face masks unless you are sick with Covid-19 or caring for someone who is sick.
"There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit. In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO executive director of health emergencies program, said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.
"There also is the issue that we have a massive global shortage," Ryan said about masks and other medical supplies. "Right now the people most at risk from this virus are frontline health workers who are exposed to the virus every second of every day. The thought of them not having masks is horrific."
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO infectious disease epidemiologist, also said during Monday's briefing that it is important "we prioritize the use of masks for those who need it most," which would be frontline healthcare workers.
"In the community, we do not recommend the use of wearing masks unless you yourself are sick and as a measure to prevent onward spread from you if you are ill," Van Kerkhove said. "The masks that we recommend are for people who are at home and who are sick and for those individuals who are caring for those people who are home that are sick."
Capitol Hill will be closed to tours until May
The House and Senate Sergeant at Arms announced that Capitol Hill will be closed to tours until 8 a.m. ET on May 1.
This is an extension of the restricted access, first put in place on March 12. The tours were originally suspended until the end of March.
"We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public. We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision," the sergeants said in a statement.
Coronavirus won’t go away by itself, WHO says. It needs to be pushed down.
Coronavirus will not go away by itself and rather it needs to be pushed down using public health care measures, said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program.
Everyone has talked about flatting the curve, Ryan said, but “the question is how do you go down? And going down, isn’t just about a lockdown and let go. To get down from the numbers, not just stabilize, requires a re-doubling of public health efforts, to push down. It won't go down by itself, it will be pushed down.”
“We have to now push the virus down and that will not happen by itself,” Ryan said.
Speaking on Monday, Ryan said lockdowns are essential, because it means fewer people will be exposed to the virus, “so there are less people at risk from any individual case. If you get those cases out of the community quickly, they’ll expose even less people, and that’s how you get ahead of an epidemic.”
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist, added we need to focus on the now, “we need to focus on what must be done now to get us out of this.”