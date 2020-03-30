A US Navy hospital ship is nearing its New York City dock

Bebeto Matthews/AP

The US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort is expected to soon dock in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke about the coronavirus pandemic as the ship approached its dock.

"If you wait to prepare for when the storm hits, you lose because it's too late," he said.

Remember: The ship is not expected to treat coronavirus patients. Rather it will be used to relocate shore-based patients undergoing treatments that are not coronavirus-related in an effort to help ease the burden on hospitals.

It contains 12 fully-equipped operating rooms, 1,000 hospital beds, radiology services, a medical lab, pharmacy, optometry lab, a CAT-scan and two oxygen producing plants, according to the Navy.