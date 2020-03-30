March 30 coronavirus news
Trump: 1 million have been tested in US for coronavirus
President Trump announced Monday that the United States has tested one million people in the country for novel coronavirus.
“Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over one million Americans have been tested — more than any other country by far. Not even close,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.
Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar also touted the testing milestone, saying that it was “a number no other country has reached.”
“We’re now testing over 100,000 samples a day— also a level that no other country has reached,” he added.
Watch:
Here's what we know about the 15-minute coronavirus test
Stephen M. Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, described today a new point-of-care coronavirus test that was recently approved.
The test can provide results in less than 15 minutes using the same technology that powers some rapid flu tests.
"Just like tests for flu or strep, you go to the doctor's office and can get an answer within minutes of having the tests done," Hahn said.
The FDA authorized the test for emergency use, signaling that federal regulators were satisfied with the test’s validation data and believe its benefits outweigh any risks, such as false positives or negatives.
The platform used to run the test weighs less than 7 pounds, according to Abbott, and could be deployed “where testing is needed most,” such as at coronavirus hotspots.
Trump: "This is a very vital 30 days"
President Trump told reporters he believes the next 30 days are important for flattening the curve to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.
Trump said yesterday that he was extending social distancing guidelines by another 30 days, to April 30.
"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus," Trump said today. "This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days."
He continued: "And this is a very vital 30 days, we're sort of putting it all on the line, these 30 days, so important, because we have to get back."
Watch:
Governors tell Trump about lack of supplies during call, source says
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised the lack of supplies including both personal protective equipment and testing capabilities on a phone call with President Trump and other governors, a source familiar tells CNN.
The New York Times first reported that Bullock, a Democrat, told Trump "officials in his state were attempting to do 'contact tracing' — tracking down people who have come into contact with those who have tested positive — but they were struggling because 'we don’t have adequate tests.'”
According to the Times, Trump responded saying, “I haven’t heard about testing in weeks,” and told the governors “We’ve tested more now than any nation in the world. We’ve got these great tests and we’re coming out with a faster one this week.” He added, “I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”
New Orleans has more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus
There are 1,480 cases of coronavirus in New Orleans, the city’s Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced during a radio town hall.
At least 86 people in the New Orleans have died from the illness, Cantrell added.
Inmate dies from coronavirus in Illinois
An inmate at Stateville Correctional Center has died and 12 other incarcerated individuals are now hospitalized, state health officials said.
They added that “several” of them are in need of ventilators.
There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility and 11 staff also being isolated, officials said.
United Airlines extends change fee waiver for new flights
United Airlines is extending its change fee waiver until the end of April, according to a notice on its website.
United says customers will be able to change their travel plans for any flight that is booked between now and April 30, no matter what the actual scheduled date of travel. The company had already announced that all flights scheduled to depart through May 31 can be changed without fees.
DC issues stay-at-home order
Washington, DC has become the latest location to issue a stay-at-home order, according to a statement from the Mayor Muriel Bowser's office.
“Our message remains the same: stay home,” the mayor said in the statement. “Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how – by staying home.”
According to the order, all DC residents may only leave their home for essential activities like buying food and medical care. Essential workers are exempt from the order.
Neighboring states Maryland and Virginia issued similar orders today.
New York City applied to the federal government for second disaster relief morgue
New York City has applied to the federal government for a second disaster relief morgue that is expected to be placed in Queens, a city official confirmed to CNN.
The exact location isn’t known yet and it’s not known when the city’s application will be accepted, the official added.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) previously said it received a request from New York and other states for assistance with mortuary operations. Hawaii and North Carolina have made similar requests.
On Monday, FEMA confirmed they have received a request from New York City for 250 ambulances and assistance from the Disaster Mortuary Operational Rescue Team (DMORT) for 85 refrigerated storage units and mortuary affairs teams.
Two experts from the DMORT have been deployed to New York City to “to serve as consultants for mortuary affairs and to help identify federal support needed in the area,” FEMA said.
CNN has reached out to FEMA for further comment.
CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this alert