Trump: 1 million have been tested in US for coronavirus

President Trump announced Monday that the United States has tested one million people in the country for novel coronavirus.

“Today we reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over one million Americans have been tested — more than any other country by far. Not even close,” Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar also touted the testing milestone, saying that it was “a number no other country has reached.”

“We’re now testing over 100,000 samples a day— also a level that no other country has reached,” he added.

