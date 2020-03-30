March 30 coronavirus news
New York State has more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, state official says
New York State has more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of this morning, a state official tells CNN. That is up from 965 deaths on Sunday, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
The governor’s call for "all hands on deck" in the state experiencing the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the US has turned out more medical staff, a surge in medical supplies and a hospital in Central Park expected to be operational tomorrow.
White House coronavirus coordinator to rural Americans: "You have to prepare"
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, urged rural communities in the US to prepare for the spread of Covid-19, "even though you think it's not there.”
When Birx was asked on NBC's “Today” show what her message was to rural areas in the country, she said this:
"This virus, we think, can spread with a lot of asymptomatic and mild cases. It's not until it gets into the vulnerable groups that you start to see the hospitalizations."
"If you wait for that, if the metros and rural areas don't take care now, by the time you see it, it has penetrated your community pretty significantly. And that's what we're concerned about. And that's why you have to prepare, even though you think it's not there," Birx told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.
Germany's Bavaria extends restrictions until middle of April
The German state of Bavaria is extending the period of self-isolation and movement measures until April 19, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder announced Monday.
If we had not taken these measures we would now have at least 5,000 more cases,'' he said at a press conference in Munich.
Bavaria has 14,437 cases — an increase of 1,174 new cases since Sunday. At least 133 of the cases are fatalities, Soeder said.
“We still have an exponential growth, but the curve is flattening.” Soeder said. "Measures are working, they are necessary and they must and will be continued."
Michigan governor: "The enemy is Covid-19"
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told CNN she is trying to build a consortium with other states to get the PPE supplies that the state needs.
She says they are "living day by day" at this juncture.
Whitmer says there is np "such thing as partisanship right now."
"The enemy is Covid-19," she said. "We’re not one another’s enemy and we’re working really hard to build a relationship with the federal government."
Israel's Netanyahu will self-isolate after aide tests positive for Covid-19
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several members of his office are to self-isolate after a close aide, Rivkah Paluch, tested positive for coronavirus.
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu and colleagues would enter self-quarantine as a precaution while an epidemiological investigation was carried out into any possible exposure to the virus.
The statement said that the Health Ministry in consultation with the Prime Minister’s personal doctor would determine when self-isolation would end.
Prince Charles out of isolation and in good health after coronavirus diagnosis
Prince Charles is in good health after completing a mandated seven days of self-isolation for coronavirus.
“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a royal source told CNN.
A self-isolation period of seven days is in accordance with government and medical guidelines in the UK. The Duke of Cornwall was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and self-isolated at his residence in Scotland.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms, according to the source.
It's just gone 8 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest from around the world.
It's Monday morning in the US. Here's a look at the biggest coronavirus news from the weekend and overnight:
- Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30: Americans will be encouraged to avoid leaving their houses and keep working from home, as infections rise across the country. "The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end," President Trump said Sunday.
- Easing distancing guidelines in the US “wrong decision”: Relaxing distancing guidelines at the end of the original 15-day period not only would have been the "wrong decision" but could have accelerated the coronavirus crisis in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on "New Day" on Monday morning.
- Italy is on the verge of 100,000 cases: The coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Europe, with the worst affected countries still Italy, Spain and Germany. With more than 97,000 cases of the virus, Italy is likely to soon become the second country in the world to break the 100,000, after the United States. On Monday, the country’s association of doctors announced that 61 Italian doctors have died so far during coronavirus crisis.
- UK outbreak shows signs of slowing, expert says: The UK could remain under coronavirus emergency measures for as long as six months, a top health official has said — even as one expert said there were early signs that the outbreak was slowing in Britain
- Hungarian parliament to vote on whether Orban can rule by decree: The Hungarian parliament will Monday vote on whether to allow Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to rule by decree because of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 2021
The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021.
The Tokyo 2020 organization committee president Yoshiro Mori said he had a phone call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach today, where they agreed to hold the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021.
61 Italian doctors have died during coronavirus crisis
In Italy, 61 doctors who caught the coronavirus have died, the Italian Association of Doctors said Monday.
In all, 8,358 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Italian National Institute of Health.
Out of the 61 deceased doctors, 40 were working in Lombardy, the Italian region worst-hit by coronavirus.
On the verge of 100,000 cases: With more than 97,000 cases of the virus, Italy is likely to soon become the second country in the world to break the 100,000 mark after the United States.
Why has Italy become such a hot spot? There is no clear answer yet as to why Italy has been so badly affected by the coronavirus. Some people have suggested it could be the climate or the high number of elderly citizens. Whatever the reason, Italy still has the highest death toll in the world at 10,779 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.