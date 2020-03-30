New York State has more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, state official says

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29. Patrick Semansky/AP

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, urged rural communities in the US to prepare for the spread of Covid-19, "even though you think it's not there.”

When Birx was asked on NBC's “Today” show what her message was to rural areas in the country, she said this:

"This virus, we think, can spread with a lot of asymptomatic and mild cases. It's not until it gets into the vulnerable groups that you start to see the hospitalizations."

"If you wait for that, if the metros and rural areas don't take care now, by the time you see it, it has penetrated your community pretty significantly. And that's what we're concerned about. And that's why you have to prepare, even though you think it's not there," Birx told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.