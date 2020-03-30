March 30 coronavirus news
The US Navy Hospital Ship is "like adding a whole other hospital to New York City," mayor says
The US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort has docked in New York City.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they expected it would take two full weeks to get the ship — which has 12 fully-equipped operating rooms and 1,000 hospital beds on board — to the city. It ended up only taking eight days.
"That means help has arrived quicker and we'll be able to do the lifesaving work right now.," de Blasio said.
"This is like adding a whole other hospital to New York City," he added.
Remember: The ship is not expected to treat coronavirus patients. Rather it will be used to relocate shore-based patients undergoing treatments that are not coronavirus-related.
Maryland governor tells residents to stay at home
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has instituted a stay-at-home directive that will go into effect at 8 p.m. ET today.
By executive order, Maryland residents should not leave their homes unless...
- They’re traveling for an essential job
- They're traveling for an essential need, such as food or medicine
"We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so," he said.
Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the order is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction is subject to prison no more than one year or a fine not to exceed $5,000, or both.
As of Monday morning, there have been 15 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,413 positive cases across the state.
Macy's is furloughing a majority of its 125,000 employees
With its stores closed and sales slowing as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Macy's said it will keep the "absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations."
That means a "majority" of its 125,000-strong workforce will go on furlough beginning this week, it said in a press release. Affected employees will still receive health care.
Macy's said there will be "fewer furloughs in our digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so we can continue to serve our customers online."
Macy's, which also owns Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, stock fell 3%. It's down 70% for the year.
Vermont governor asks anyone entering state to quarantine for 2 weeks
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a new order today that tells anyone who enters Vermont from another state to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“That means heading directly to where you’re going with no stops in-between,” Scott said in a news conference.
Scott said the new order he signed also clarifies the types of lodging that he suspended last week.
The order suspending lodging applies to hotels, bed and breakfasts, as well as short-term rentals such as Airbnb and campgrounds, Scott said.
“This is a violation of the stay at home order,” Scott said, adding they are suspending online reservations today.
English football club lends its London stadium to Covid-19 relief effort
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. announced that the club has made its London stadium and facilities available to officials to assist in local Covid-19 relief efforts beginning today.
The football club has been in contact with the Haringey Council, the Greater London Authority and the National Health Service.
"As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community — never has this been more important than it is now," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said.
The stadium's basement car park will be set up as a storage base and distribution hub for London Food Alliance, which helps get food supplies to people most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.
FEMA is working with manufacturers around the world to get critical supplies
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with global manufacturers for critical supplies and distributing them domestically.
“We are working with manufacturers from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, Honduras and Mexico. Contracted flights arrived at private sector distribution hubs this morning in Chicago, and more will be arriving in Ohio on Tuesday. From there, supplies are being sent to other states through private sector distribution networks,” a FEMA spokesperson said in a statement to CNN today.
The first flights landed this past weekend at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and the personal protective equipment is "being distributed to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” the spokesperson said.
Dubai was set to host the world’s largest international expo this year. Officials are now recommending postponing it.
A one-year delay of Dubai’s Expo 2020 will be recommended to the governing body of the world expo due to the spread of coronavirus, a statement by the organizing steering committee said.
“The Committee collectively agreed to explore with the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the World Expo governing body, the possibility of a one-year delay to the opening of Expo 2020,” the statement read.
In a virtual meeting, the steering committee and representatives of the countries taking part in the event said that a final decision on postponement can only be made by a vote by the BIE’s Executive Committee and the General Assembly.
“A change of dates requires a two-thirds majority vote from Member States of the Organization,” the statement added.
About the expo: Dubai has been preparing for the world’s largest international exhibition for 7 years with $8 billion of investment. It was set to start in October 2020.
Florida governor to sign stay-at-home order for southern part of the state
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference today he will be signing an executive order for the state that "codifies a common set of rules regarding safer at home for southeast Florida."
DeSantis cites the high number of Covid-19 cases in south Florida as the reason behind the order. The order applies to Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, DeSantis said.
"With this order and all that these counties have done we're going guns blazing and doing all that we can to slow the spread of Covid-19," DeSantis said.
Former Baltimore health commissioner says it’s "insulting" to suggest hospitals are hoarding supplies
Addressing comments made over the weekend by President Trump, Dr. Leana Wen, former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore, said it’s insulting to suggest hospitals are hoarding supplies.
Without providing any evidence or examples, President Trump raised questions on Sunday about why there is such a large demand for masks in hospitals and again charged there is some “hoarding” of ventilators.
Speaking with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Wen said, “It's not as if we get through today and we're done. We need to be preparing for months or years, and frankly, it's insulting to suggest that hospitals are somehow keeping equipment away from health care workers, and jeopardizing their lives.”
“We're looking at the numbers of patients coming in, and we can easily see how much equipment is needed and not only that, but it's not just the equipment that we're using right now, we also have to be prepared for the equipment that we're going to be needing in the months to come, because this is not a one-time event. It's not as if we get through today and we're done,” Wen said.
Wen said in the Baltimore area, “this is still the relative calm before the storm but we know that storm is not far away because we are hearing and seeing the reports of our colleagues in New York."