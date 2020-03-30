The US Navy Hospital Ship is "like adding a whole other hospital to New York City," mayor says

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort has docked in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said they expected it would take two full weeks to get the ship — which has 12 fully-equipped operating rooms and 1,000 hospital beds on board — to the city. It ended up only taking eight days.

"That means help has arrived quicker and we'll be able to do the lifesaving work right now.," de Blasio said.

"This is like adding a whole other hospital to New York City," he added.

Remember: The ship is not expected to treat coronavirus patients. Rather it will be used to relocate shore-based patients undergoing treatments that are not coronavirus-related.