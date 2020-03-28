March 28 coronavirus news
Cuomo says he did not speak to Trump about a quarantine for New York
Following news that President Trump is mulling a short term quarantine for New York and surrounding areas, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he "didn't speak to him about any quarantine."
"I spoke to the president about the ship coming up and the four sites. I didn't speak to him about any quarantine," Cuomo said Saturday during a press conference. "No, I haven't had those conversations. I don't even know what that means."
Earlier today: Trump said he is thinking about a possible “short term, two week” quarantine for "New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."
Speaking at the White House, Trump said "we might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility sometime today" he will enact a quarantine.
Trump said that this would be an “enforceable quarantine,” one that would restrict travel because New Yorkers have been traveling to Florida and “we don’t want that.”
Trump said he would rather not do it, “but we may need it."
Later at Joint Base Andrews, Trump also said such an action was a possibility.
“We’re looking at it,” he said on a possible quarantine.
When asked about closing the New York City subway Trump said, "No we wouldn’t do that."
There are at least 111,115 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 111,115 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the country through its public health systems,
So far, 1,842 people have died in total in the US from coronavirus.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
New York moves its presidential primary election to June 23
In light of the coronavirus spread, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has moved the state's presidential primary election to June 23.
The original date was April 28, Cuomo said.
"I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote. A lot of people touching one doorknob, a lot of people touching one pen, whatever you call the new device on the ballots. So we are going to delay that and link it to an election that was previously scheduled on June 23rd. The June 23rd date is for state legislative races and congressional races. We'll move the presidential election to that date. Ironically, I had advocated that it be on that date all along anyway. So there's only one election and people only needed to come out once. Everybody wants to vote. Everybody wants to do their civic duty, but don't make me come out and vote, you know, 11 times. Put the elections together so I can go to the ballot once. And this will actually do that," Cuomo said Saturday during a press conference.
There are 52,318 confirmed coronavirus cases across New York
There are now 52,318 people confirmed to have Covid-19 across New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday during a press conference.
The state has tested a total of 155,934 people, Cuomo said. At least 728 people have died from coronavirus across New York.
There were 172 people admitted into the ICU on March 27, Cuomo said.
If density compliance is not working on voluntary basis we can “get to a point” where play grounds will be closed, Cuomo said, remarking on the new guidelines for the NYC parks and some reports that they are not being followed.
New York tax filing deadline extended due to coronavirus
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the tax filing deadline in New York to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is good news for individuals, for businesses. You don't have to file your state tax return. You file it with the federal tax return on July 15. It's bad news for the state of New York on a parochial level. That means we receive no revenue coming in until July 15," Cuomo said at a press conference Saturday.
Some more context: Individuals and businesses will have an extra 90 days to pay the IRS if they owe additional income tax for 2019, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said March 17.
Normally, taxpayers owe the amount due by April 15. But as part of the government's response to the coronavirus, individual and small business filers will be able to defer payments of up to $1 million and corporations can defer up to $10 million -- without incurring interest or penalties.
But taxpayers should still file their federal returns by April 15, Mnuchin said.
Navy hospital ship expected in NYC by Monday, governor says
USNS Comfort will be in New York City by Monday and will bring 1,000 beds to help with the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday during a press conference.
The ship will be used to backfill hospitals, the governor said.
Coronavirus shutdown has everyone "disoriented," New York governor says
New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Covid-19 shutdown has everyone disoriented as the state continues to deal with the pandemic.
New York had its first coronavirus case 27 days ago and schools closed just 10-days ago. Cuomo said at a press conference Saturday. Non-essential workers were shutdown 8-day ago, he said.
Every emergency situation is unique and ventilators seem to be a top priority, he said.
New York's coronavirus apex is still forecasted to be 14-21 days away, the governor said.
The governor said New York will need about 140,000 beds at the height of the pandemic.
United Nations to donate 250,000 protective masks to hospitals in NYC
The United Nations secretary general, in coordination with the US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, will donate 250,000 protective face masks to medical facilities in New York City.
These masks located in UN stores in New York will be given to the medical professionals in the city “who have been working courageously, selflessly, and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 across the boroughs in the hope that they play some small role in saving lives,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.
The UN and Craft are working with the mayor’s office to ensure the delivery of this equipment to medical facilities around the city