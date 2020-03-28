Cuomo says he did not speak to Trump about a quarantine for New York

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Following news that President Trump is mulling a short term quarantine for New York and surrounding areas, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he "didn't speak to him about any quarantine."

"I spoke to the president about the ship coming up and the four sites. I didn't speak to him about any quarantine," Cuomo said Saturday during a press conference. "No, I haven't had those conversations. I don't even know what that means."

Earlier today: Trump said he is thinking about a possible “short term, two week” quarantine for "New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut."

Speaking at the White House, Trump said "we might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility sometime today" he will enact a quarantine.

Trump said that this would be an “enforceable quarantine,” one that would restrict travel because New Yorkers have been traveling to Florida and “we don’t want that.”

Trump said he would rather not do it, “but we may need it."