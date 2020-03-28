First death of infant in connection with coronavirus reported in the US

A Chicago baby is the first infant death in the US associated with coronavirus, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," Ezike said. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."

An investigation into the cause of death is underway, Ezike said.

The death of a child younger than one year with coronavirus has previously been reported in China. That child had a pre-existing condition.