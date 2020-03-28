There are at least 111,980 coronavirus cases in the US

A doctor from SOMOS Community Care prepares to test a patient at a drive-through testing center at Lehman College in New York City on March 28. John Moore/Getty Images

There are at least 111,980 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the country through its public health systems,

Rhode Island reported its first deaths, only three states remain that haven’t recorded a coronavirus death, Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming.

So far, 1,858 people have died in total in the US from coronavirus.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

For the most up-to-date US numbers compiled by CNN, please check this map which automatically refreshes every 10 minutes.