March 28 coronavirus news

Holland America's Zaandam cruise ship enters Panama Bay on Friday, March 27. Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images

The Zaandam cruise ship has been given permission to cross the Panama Canal and will then head toward Florida, according to a press release issued by the Panama Canal Saturday.

The green light comes a day after the Panama Canal said on Twitter the Zaandam would not be able to use the canal to get to Florida because the ship had passengers on board who tested positive for coronavirus.

Four "older" guests have died on the Zaandam and two others have tested positive for coronavirus. The cause and manner of death for the individuals who have died has not been determined yet. More than 130 others have displayed flu-like symptoms, according to the cruise line.

Panama’s Ministry of Health approved the passage of the Zaandam for “humanitarian reasons,” the release said.

"The Panama Canal supports all the efforts that are being made to make it easier for the passengers and crew of the Zaandam cruiser to reunite with their families," the Panama Canal said Saturday.

No passengers or crew members will be allowed to disembark on Panamanian territory, the statement said.

The ship was scheduled to cross the Panama Canal on April 1, but passage could happen earlier, according to the Panama Canal.

There are a total of 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board the Zaandam. The ship departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was scheduled to sail to Chile, but has been denied access to ports.