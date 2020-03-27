Coronavirus outbreaks will be worse in Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans next week, surgeon general says

Certain coronavirus "hot spots" in the United States are expected to see the pandemic hit even harder next week, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on CBS.

"We also see hot spots like Detroit, like Chicago, like New Orleans that will have a worse week next week than what they had this week," Adams said this morning.

"The virus and the local community are going to determine the timeline. It's not going to be us from Washington, DC. People need to follow their data, they need to make the right decisions based on what their data is telling them," Adams added.

He said the US has seen a significant increase in testing, which is "good news."

A coronavirus testing tent is pictured outside of Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago, on March 26. Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto/Getty Images

"We're approaching a million tests. We're trying to give people the data so that they can make informed decisions about where they are on their timeline and what they should be doing," he said.

During a White House briefing yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence said that "in partnership with commercial labs across America, this morning we received word that 552,000 tests have been performed and completed all across the United States."

Adams also said Friday that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, each region in the United States might experience differences in case numbers and deaths.

"Everyone's curve is going to be different," Adams said. "New York is going to look different than Boise, Idaho or Jackson, Mississippi, or New Orleans."