March 27 coronavirus news
The US now has the most reported coronavirus cases in the world
The United States now has more coronavirus cases reported than any other country in the world.
According to CNN reporting, there are now at least 82,100 coronavirus cases reported in the United States. Johns Hopkins University places that estimate at 85,505 cases.
China is currently reporting 81,782 cases, according to JHU.
Italy is third globally in total reported coronavirus cases with 80,589 cases.
These numbers are changing constantly. Both the totals and the rank order of countries could change at any time.
The US, Italy and China will vary on the per-capita rate of cases due to their vast differences in population.
At least 24 states reported over 100 new cases today
At least 24 states reported over 100 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, as the US overtook China and Italy to have more confirmed infections than anywhere else in the world.
The worst outbreak continues to be in New York, which reported at least 6,447 new cases. That was followed by New Jersey, with 2,492, and Washington state with 627 new cases. Illinois confirmed 673 new cases, Massachusetts 579, and Michigan 561.
Full list of states reporting over 100 cases today:
- New York 6,447
- New Jersey 2,492
- Washington 627
- Illinois 673
- Massachusetts 579
- Michigan 561
- Pennsylvania 560
- Louisiana 510
- California 471
- Texas 422
- Florida 378
- Colorado 344
- Tennessee 173
- Indiana 168
- Ohio 163
- Maryland 157
- Missouri 146
- Georgia 138
- Connecticut 137
- North Carolina 132
- Wisconsin 122
- Alabama 120
- Mississippi 108
- Arizona 107