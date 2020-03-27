The US now has the most reported coronavirus cases in the world

A medical professional administers a coronavirus test during a drive-thru testing station on March 26 in Daly City, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The United States now has more coronavirus cases reported than any other country in the world.

According to CNN reporting, there are now at least 82,100 coronavirus cases reported in the United States. Johns Hopkins University places that estimate at 85,505 cases.

China is currently reporting 81,782 cases, according to JHU.

Italy is third globally in total reported coronavirus cases with 80,589 cases.

These numbers are changing constantly. Both the totals and the rank order of countries could change at any time.

The US, Italy and China will vary on the per-capita rate of cases due to their vast differences in population.