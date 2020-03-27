Today marks the most reported coronavirus deaths in the US in a single day

There have been at least 265 reported coronavirus deaths in the US on Friday, according to a count by CNN.

This is the most reported deaths in the United States since the pandemic outbreak.

Thursday: There were 253 reported deaths in the US.

There were 253 reported deaths in the US. Wednesday: There were 233 reported deaths in the US.

There were 233 reported deaths in the US. Tuesday: There were 164 reported deaths in the US.

There have been at least 1,451 total reported deaths in the US.