March 27 coronavirus news
Trump invokes the Defense Production Act on General Motors to supply ventilators
President Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act for the first time, requiring General Motors to supply ventilators.
"Today, I signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators," Trump said in a statement.
Some context: US automakers have come to the rescue when the nation has faced supply shortages during wartime in the past. Ford built heavy bomber airplanes and GM built amphibious assault craft, among other things. So it seems only natural that, in the rush to address the critical shortage of ventilators in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic, automakers would again be among the first to answer the call to help.
Last week, Trump tweeted that automakers have the green light to make ventilators, although he stopped short of issuing formal orders to do so under the Defense Production Act at that time.
Nevertheless, Ford, GM, Toyota and Tesla, which have all temporarily shut down their factories in recent weeks, have pledged to help.
But switching from cars to ventilators is not so easy. Ventilators are complex machines that use sophisticated software and specialized parts, and companies that seek to manufacture them face several hurdles — including intellectual property rights, the need for specially trained workers, regulatory approvals and safety considerations.
Illinois reports 488 new cases of coronavirus
At least 488 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Illinois Friday, bringing the state total to 3026 cases, a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the number of deaths to 34, the release said.
Patients with confirmed cases range in age from under 1 to 99, according to the release.
About 86% of fatalities are in those older than 60, the release said.
Army Corps of Engineers will convert Chicago convention center to treat coronavirus patients
The Army Corps of Engineers said it will convert a Chicago convention center to treat 3,000 coronavirus patients.
The head of the Army Corps of Engineers said Friday that the military is working to convert the Chicago McCormick Place convention center into a hospital capable of treating some 3,000 coronavirus patients.
“What we’re doing in McCormick—we basically got turned on by FEMA to do a $75 million build,” Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon Friday.
“Our goal is to have that one done somewhere around the 24th April,” he said, adding that the new hospital will be treating some 3,000 patients and that those patients will all be coronavirus related.
“All Covid...I did not think we could meet the Covid standard in a big building but my engineers are telling we think we’ve got the capability to do that,” Semonite said.
The Army Corps of Engineers will not be treating coronavirus patients at the Javits center in New York
Disneyland and Walt Disney World will remain closed "until further notice"
Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement from The Walt Disney Company.
Disney previously announced theme park closures through the end of March.
On Friday, the company also announced that it would extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said
Coronavirus cases triple in Los Angeles in past 6 days
Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles have more than tripled in the past six days, going from 409 at the beginning of the week to 1,465 on Friday.
Speaking at a news conference Friday, Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that limited testing has been done so far in Los Angeles.
She said that she expects to see cases double every four days for the next two to three weeks.
Fort Lauderdale issues stay at home order
The mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dean Trantalis, has issued an emergency declaration requiring residents to stay at home in an effort to slow spread of coronavirus in the city.
Travel is restricted in the city to visiting essential businesses only.
This goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Amazon will donate more than $3 million to support coronavirus response in France
Amazon has announced that it will donate 3.5 million euros (approximately $3.8 million) to support those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak in France.
"Amazon is now committing 3.5 million euros to support those who are most affected by the Covid-19 crisis in France. This donation includes a donation of 2.5 million euros in favor of the French Red Cross, and 1 million euros to support organizations that carry out actions across the territory and, in particular, near our employees," Amazon said Friday.
In Amazon's statement, the French Red Cross commended the move and thanked the company for its support.
"It is more important than ever to mobilize everyone to help those who need it most, and we thank Amazon for this exceptional gift," said director general of the French Red Cross, Jean-Christophe Combe. "We are working hard with all of our volunteers and employees in the fight against COVID-19, and the support of companies like Amazon is a very important element in supporting us in these efforts."
According to Amazon, a new "donation call button" will also be included on all of its sites across Europe to add to the company's contribution.
"This gift is in addition to the constant work that Amazon and its employees have done in France and around the world," the statement added.
Top cruise operators get left out of stimulus bill
Cruise line operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But the three companies aren't getting any help from Washington, D.C., as of now.
Shares of all three stocks plunged between 12% and 20% Friday after the Senate and House passed a more than $2 trillion coronavirus aid package that did not include any money for them.
The reason? The cruise lines all have headquarters in Miami, but none of them is legally based in the United States — which allows them to pay fewer taxes. Carnival is incorporated in Panama, while Royal Caribbean is headquartered in Liberia. Norwegian is incorporated in Bermuda.
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri noted that fact in a tweet earlier this week, urging them to move to America in order to qualify for aid.
President Trump said in a news briefing Thursday that “it’s very hard to make a loan to a company when they’re based in a different country." But he also noted the cruise companies employ thousands in the United States and that "we’re going to try and work something out.”
Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview on the "Axios on HBO" show that the company is not looking for a government bailout. But Donald acknowledged that "capital markets are constrained right now." (HBO is a part of WarnerMedia, the AT&T-owned parent company of CNN.)
Michigan reports more than 800 new cases
Michigan is reporting 801 new cases of novel coronavirus and 32 new deaths on Friday.
The total number of cases in Michigan is now at 3,657 and the total number of deaths is 92, according to the state’s website.