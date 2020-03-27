March 27 coronavirus news
Disneyland and Walt Disney World will remain closed "until further notice"
Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement from The Walt Disney Company.
Disney previously announced theme park closures through the end of March.
On Friday, the company also announced that it would extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.
“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said
Coronavirus cases triple in Los Angeles in past 6 days
Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles have more than tripled in the past six days, going from 409 at the beginning of the week to 1,465 on Friday.
Speaking at a news conference Friday, Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that limited testing has been done so far in Los Angeles.
She said that she expects to see cases double every four days for the next two to three weeks.
Fort Lauderdale issues stay at home order
The mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dean Trantalis, has issued an emergency declaration requiring residents to stay at home in an effort to slow spread of coronavirus in the city.
Travel is restricted in the city to visiting essential businesses only.
This goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Amazon will donate more than $3 million to support coronavirus response in France
Amazon has announced that it will donate 3.5 million euros (approximately $3.8 million) to support those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak in France.
"Amazon is now committing 3.5 million euros to support those who are most affected by the Covid-19 crisis in France. This donation includes a donation of 2.5 million euros in favor of the French Red Cross, and 1 million euros to support organizations that carry out actions across the territory and, in particular, near our employees," Amazon said Friday.
In Amazon's statement, the French Red Cross commended the move and thanked the company for its support.
"It is more important than ever to mobilize everyone to help those who need it most, and we thank Amazon for this exceptional gift," said director general of the French Red Cross, Jean-Christophe Combe. "We are working hard with all of our volunteers and employees in the fight against COVID-19, and the support of companies like Amazon is a very important element in supporting us in these efforts."
According to Amazon, a new "donation call button" will also be included on all of its sites across Europe to add to the company's contribution.
"This gift is in addition to the constant work that Amazon and its employees have done in France and around the world," the statement added.
Top cruise operators get left out of stimulus bill
Cruise line operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But the three companies aren't getting any help from Washington, D.C., as of now.
Shares of all three stocks plunged between 12% and 20% Friday after the Senate and House passed a more than $2 trillion coronavirus aid package that did not include any money for them.
The reason? The cruise lines all have headquarters in Miami, but none of them is legally based in the United States — which allows them to pay fewer taxes. Carnival is incorporated in Panama, while Royal Caribbean is headquartered in Liberia. Norwegian is incorporated in Bermuda.
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri noted that fact in a tweet earlier this week, urging them to move to America in order to qualify for aid.
President Trump said in a news briefing Thursday that “it’s very hard to make a loan to a company when they’re based in a different country." But he also noted the cruise companies employ thousands in the United States and that "we’re going to try and work something out.”
Carnival CEO Arnold Donald said in an interview on the "Axios on HBO" show that the company is not looking for a government bailout. But Donald acknowledged that "capital markets are constrained right now." (HBO is a part of WarnerMedia, the AT&T-owned parent company of CNN.)
Michigan reports more than 800 new cases
Michigan is reporting 801 new cases of novel coronavirus and 32 new deaths on Friday.
The total number of cases in Michigan is now at 3,657 and the total number of deaths is 92, according to the state’s website.
Paris menswear and haute couture fashion weeks canceled
The Paris menswear and haute couture fashion weeks have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion said in a statement on Friday.
"In light of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry. Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the Paris Fashion Week®️ Menswear, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place," the statement said.
The Federation added that it is "actively working" with its members on possible alternatives.
Oklahoma governor suspends abortions during pandemic
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt suspended elective surgeries on Tuesday in an executive order.
On Friday, Stitt's office issued a clarification that classifies abortion services as elective if they are not deemed a medical emergency.
Abortions will only be deemed a medical emergency if they pose serious health risks to the mother, the statement from the governor's office said.
“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat Covid-19,” Stitt said in the statement. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus.”
Florida governor says travelers coming from Louisiana must self-isolate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said travelers coming from Louisiana to Florida must do a mandatory 14-day self-isolation, as New Orleans becomes a potential coronavirus “hotspot.”
DeSantis said he plans to extend his executive order and the guidelines.
The governor said he’s also suspending vacation rentals in Florida for the next two weeks.