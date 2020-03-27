US epidemiologist: "I do not know what the national plan is" on coronavirus 

Rep. Thomas Massie J. Scott Applewhite/AP/FILE

Members of political parties are furious with Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, for not being clear about whether he will object to the coronavirus stimulus bill passing on voice vote, with some former top aides also saying the Kentucky Republican is endangering the safety of his colleagues.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a House Democrat from California, said about Rep. Massie: “It’s not about him. I don’t want to make an insignificant person more significant.”

"Dear @RepThomasMassie: If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~$200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt. #thankyou,” Rep. Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat, tweeted Thursday night.

Rep. Pete King, a New York Republican, tweeted on Friday morning: “Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible.”

And Brendan Buck, a former top aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan, said Friday that Massie is “legitimately threatening the health of his colleagues, many in their 60s or 70s even 80s, for a stunt on a bill he knows is going to pass.”

“I hope no one forgets what he’s done here,” Buck wrote.

Democratic congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York said his message to Massie is: “Cut it out.” He also said there’s “anxiety” about being here and his family isn’t happy that he’s here.

Now President Trump has weighed in on Massie. In a Tweet this morning, Trump called on Republicans to “throw Massie out” of the party.

Some context: The House is currently debating the $2 trillion stimulus bill for the next couple hours. Leadership is hoping to pass the measure by a voice-vote shortly thereafter. The fear right now is that Massie — who has not committed to voting yes — could prevent the House from approving the bill by voice vote, forcing them instead to cast a roll-call vote in person.

Massie is among about 50 members who are in the House chamber now, sitting quietly. He has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN.