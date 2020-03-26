A 96-year-old woman is now the oldest South Korean to fully recover from the coronavirus

United States: Wednesday was the deadliest day the United States has seen during the coronavirus pandemic, with 233 fatalities reported.

The US Senate passed a massive $2 trillion stimulus package to boost the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The House of Representatives is expected to take up the measure on Friday. President Trump has indicated he will sign the bill.

Numbers in the US as of the end of the day Wednesday: 65,273 cases, 938 deaths.

Mainland China: The country's National Health Commission reported 67 new imported coronavirus cases yesterday, but no new locally transmitted ones. The rate of new infections within the country has slowed significantly

Numbers in mainland China as of the end of the day Wednesday: 81,285 confirmed, 3,287 deaths, 74,051 recovered and discharged from hospital.

Japan: The country saw its largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began, with 98 new cases and two more deaths reported on Wednesday.

The government issued a travel alert for the entire world on Wednesday, urging people in Japan to refrain from non-essential overseas trips. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered a government task force be set up in response to the pandemic.

Numbers in Japan as of Thursday morning: 2,003 cases (712 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship), 55 deaths (10 from the Diamond Princess).

New Zealand: Authorities confirmed 73 new coronavirus patients and identified five more probable cases from 9:30 a.m. local time yesterday until the same time today, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement -- the most in a 24-hour period to date there.

The country is in its first full day on alert Level 4, the highest possible category. Most people are required to stay home to stop the virus from spreading.

Numbers in New Zealand as of Thursday morning: 262 confirmed, 21 probable, 27 recovered.