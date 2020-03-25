March 25 coronavirus news
New York governor says Senate stimulus bill would be "terrible" for the state
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Senate's $2 trillion stimulus bill would be "terrible for state of New York."
He said that based on the way the bill is written New York's government would only get $3.8 billion. He added that "sounds like a lot of money" — but it's not considering he estimates the state is looking at a revenue shortfall of $9 to 15 billion and response has already cost New York $1 billion.
Cuomo added that in the Senate bill, New York City gets $1.3 billion, which he called a "drop in the bucket."
He continued by saying that he has spoken to New York's House delegation. "I said to them, 'this doesn't do it,'" adding, "We need the House to make adjustments."
"I'm telling you these numbers don't work," he said.
There are more than 30,000 coronavirus cases in New York
There are at least 30,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state of New York, Gov. Cuomo said at a news conference today.
At least 17,856 of those cases are in New York City.
Cuomo said that 12% of those individuals who have tested positive are hospitalized, and 3% of positive cases are in ICU.
At least 285 people across the state who had tested positive for coronavirus have died, Cuomo added.
He added that 28% of all coronavirus testing across the country has been done by New York state — more than any other state.
Watch:
CORRECTION: This post has been updated with the number of coronavirus cases in New York City.
New York governor said he discussed "rolling deployment" to send resources across the country
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he spoke to Trump and White House task force about a "rolling deployment" of resources around the country that starts with New York.
"New York has the greatest need in terms of numbers" of cases as well as the "most critical in terms of timing," Cuomo said.
He added that New York's 'trajectory is first by a long shot."
He said he told the White House, "let's talk about addressing the critical need in that hot spot" then "once you address that hot spot...then shift to the next hot spot."
He said that he when the time comes to "redeploy that equipment and personnel to the next hotspot" he will "personally guarantee it, and personally manage it" even traveling to the next place in the country that need the resources.
Watch:
New York governor says getting more hospital beds is a main priority
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospital beds remain one of the state's most critical needs: They need 140,000 to support coronavirus patients, but they only have 53,000.
He outlined some possible measures to increase bead capacity, including:
- Asking all hospitals to increase capacity by 50%
- Asking some hospitals to increase capacity by 100%
- Setting up beds at convention centers
- Setting up bed on the US Navy ship Comfort
- Using dorms, hotels and nursing homes
Here's the state's estimates of how each measure could increase the number of hospital beds:
New York governor says "density control" measures may be working
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference that “evidence suggest density control measures may be working” during the coronavirus outbreak.
He cited the number of hospitalizations in the state due to the virus:
- Sunday — hospitalizations would double every 2 days
- Monday — hospitalizations would double every 3.4 days
- Tuesday — hospitalizations would double every 4.7 days
Watch:
London City Airport is suspending commercial and private flights
London City Airport is temporarily suspending commercial and private flights starting Wednesday evening.
The airport says the suspension is expected to last until the end of April.
In a statement, the airport says it made the decision following the UK Government’s latest instructions in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
All of its staff will continue to be employed by the airport during the closure.
Los Angeles County Sheriff suspends efforts to close gun stores
Sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles county are not forcing gun stores to close and “efforts to close non-essential businesses have been suspended,” according to a tweet from LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The department is requesting voluntary compliance with the public.
“CA Gov. Gavin Newsom to determine what qualifies as a non-essential business,” continued Sheriff Villanueva’s tweet.
Last week, he said buying guns in this climate is a bad idea and encouraged current gun owners to lock up their weapons properly.
Trump tweets that he had a "good conversation" with New York's governor
President Trump tweeted that he had a good conversation New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, just one day after the two traded criticism of one another about the coronavirus response.
Trump also said that the FEMA construction of additional hospitals in New York are happening "ahead of schedule."
More context: Cuomo was highly critical of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York at a press conference Tuesday — but stopped short of calling the President out by name.
Dick's Sporting Goods temporarily cuts executive pay and suspends stocks buybacks
Dick's Sporting Goods, the US's biggest sporting goods retailer, announced today that Chairman and CEO Ed Stack and President Lauren Hobart will receive no salary, other than an amount covering benefits provided by the company.
This will start on March 29.
Dick's also announced temporary reductions by 50% in base salaries of named executive officers.
The company is also significantly reducing its planned capital expenditures, temporarily suspending its share repurchases, and evaluating its dividend program.