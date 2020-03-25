New York governor says Senate stimulus bill would be "terrible" for the state

State of New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Senate's $2 trillion stimulus bill would be "terrible for state of New York."

He said that based on the way the bill is written New York's government would only get $3.8 billion. He added that "sounds like a lot of money" — but it's not considering he estimates the state is looking at a revenue shortfall of $9 to 15 billion and response has already cost New York $1 billion.

Cuomo added that in the Senate bill, New York City gets $1.3 billion, which he called a "drop in the bucket."

He continued by saying that he has spoken to New York's House delegation. "I said to them, 'this doesn't do it,'" adding, "We need the House to make adjustments."