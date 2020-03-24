March 24 coronavirus news

Greg Bowker/Getty Images

New Zealand has recorded a 30% jump in coronavirus cases as the country heads into lockdown by the end of day Wednesday, according to Ashley Bloomfield, the country's Director of Health.

There are 47 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases, bringing the Pacific nation's count up to 205, Bloomfield said at a news conference on Wednesday.

What is a probable case? New Zealand is including probable cases in its national count going forward, which includes people who present with coronavirus symptoms and have exposure history despite a negative test.

Bloomfield said the government will continue to see a rise for the next 10 days before a turnaround.