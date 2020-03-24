March 24 coronavirus news
New York is trying experimental procedure for ventilators: "We have no alternative"
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York's greatest critical need is ventilators to treat "people who will have acute needs" and those "under respiratory distress" from coronavirus.
He said the state has procured 7,000, but needs at a minimum another 30,000 — and he needs them in 14 days. Ventilators will "make the difference between life and death" for some patients, Cuomo said.
He said New York is "scouring the globe" for ventilators and has resorted to trying experimental procedure where they split the ventilators between two patients because "we have no alternative."
Cuomo said the only way we can obtain these ventilators is through the federal government. He went on to criticize President Trump for not enacting the Defense Production Act to ramp up the number of ventilators that can be made available to New York. To not use federal powers to get ventilators to New York is “inexplicable,” he said.
New York governor: "I will turn this state upside down" to find hospital beds
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state needs 140,000 beds for expected coronavirus patients.
Officials will consider using college dorms and hotels to meet the demand, he said.
"I will turn this state upside down to get the number of beds we need, but we need the staff for those beds,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo added that he wants to enlist a backup reserve staff for health care workers, including retirees.
India orders 3-week nationwide lockdown
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting at midnight Wednesday.
All of India's 36 states and territories will be under a complete lockdown in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
Here's how Modi explained it on a televised address:
"You have seen the worldwide situations arising from the coronavirus pandemic in the news. You have also seen how the most powerful nations have become helpless in the face of this pandemic. It’s not that these nations aren’t making efforts or face a lack of resources. But the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly that despite all these efforts, the challenge is increasing. The result of a two-month study of these countries and what the experts are saying is that social distancing is the only option to combat coronavirus. That is to remain apart from each other and stay confined to within your homes. There is no other way to remain safe from coronavirus. If we have to stop the spread, we have to break the cycle of infection."
"I request you to remain wherever you are in this country. In view of the current situation, the lockdown shall be enforced for 21 days, which means the next 21 days are crucial for us,” Modi continued.
These are the essential services that will be operational:
- Water
- Electricity
- Health services
- Fire services
- Groceries
- Municipal services.
All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship will be closed. Interstate buses and metros will be suspended. Construction activity will also be on a halt during this period.
New York governor says the peak of pandemic is 14 to 21 days away
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the apex of the coronavirus will be "higher" and "sooner" than experts anticipated — and it could be two or three weeks away.
"We haven’t flattened the curve," he said at a news conference. "The apex is higher than we though and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts."
New York revised its estimated needs to 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds.
Currently, the state has 53,000 hospital beds, he said.
New York governor: "We haven't flattened the curve ... the curve is actually increasing"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "the rate of increase has gone up" when it comes to new coronavirus cases across the state.
He said that new infections are "doubling about every three days," which he called a "dramatic increase in the rate of infections."
On the rate of infections in the state, Cuomo said, "We're not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own."
He said that, based on what experts are telling him, the new projection for hospital capacity is "as high as 140,000" hospital beds in the state to treat cases.
"We haven't flattened the curve, and the curve is actually increasing," Cuomo said.
Celebrity chef says restaurants need "direct income replacement"
US chef Tom Colicchio said he thinks three in four of restaurants won’t be able to rebound after the coronavirus.
Colicchio, a “Top Chef” judge, said “direct income replacement” is required to stop the bleeding of the restaurant industry, and he hopes to see it in a government stimulus bill.
“Once we get open, it’s really important that we stay open,” he said. "We need those employees to stay employed, so we’re going to need some additional runway to get our restaurants open and some cushion until we can get up to full capacity.”
Some context: The United States restaurant industry employs more than 15 million people, and about 70% of restaurants are small and independent.
The National Restaurant Association wrote a letter last week to President Trump and senior federal lawmakers, seeking $325 billion in aid.
Brits who ignore government lockdown instructions will be fined $35 on the spot
Brits who fail to follow the government's instructions to stay at home face an on-the-spot fine of 30 pounds — or about $35.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson announced the measures this afternoon and indicated that the fines could be subject to increase.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a number of restrictions on the movements of the British public. British people may only leave their homes to get groceries, visit the doctor, exercise once a day or to go to work if it is not possible to do so from home.
A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed to CNN a report by Reuters announcing that police will be able to impose these penalties "as soon as possible and by Thursday at the latest." The measures have been taken to help "disperse groups of people who are flouting the rules."
The spokesperson confirmed that the amount would be regularly reviewed and could be increased "significantly if it is necessary to ensure public compliance."
The 2020 Paralympics will also be postponed
International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons is backing the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games until 2021, saying it was “the only logical option.”
After weeks of speculation and mounting criticism at the delay in announcing a postponement, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed earlier today that the event would be rescheduled for “no later than summer 2021.”
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games had been scheduled to take place from August 25 until September 6. Now, the Paralympic Games will also be delayed, Parsons said.
“Postponing the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak is absolutely the right thing to do," he said. “The health and well-being of human life must always be our number one priority and staging a sport event of any kind during this pandemic is simply not possible.”
"Sport is not the most important thing right now, preserving human life is," he added. “When the Paralympic Games do happen in Tokyo next year, they will be a spectacular global celebration of humanity coming together again as one.”
The Olympics have never been rescheduled in peacetime. In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the Games were canceled because of World Wars.
New York City mayor says he requested 15,000 ventilators from the federal government
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city requested 15,000 ventilators from the federal government for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
De Blasio made the comments as he toured the NYC Emergency Management Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, this morning.