New York's infection "attack rate" is five times higher than the rest of the US, health expert warns

Medical workers transport a patient into an intensive care unit at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, on March 23. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

The global toll: There are 381,293 cases of novel coronavirus and 16,508 deaths globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

China: For the first time in six days, China has reported a new case of coronavirus in Hubei province -- ground zero for the pandemic. Mainland China reported 78 new cases on Monday, of which 74 were imported, and seven new deaths, according to the National Health Commission. A total of 73,159 patients in mainland China have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

43% of US population told to stay at home: At least 16 states have issued stay-at-home orders, which will impact 142 million people, or 43% of the US population, according to data compiled by CNN using US Census population estimates.

UK lockdown: Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the most stringent social restrictions on the British public since the end of World War II. The public is being told stay at home, with exceptions for shopping for basic necessities; one form of exercise a day; medical need; and, for designated key workers, traveling to and from work.

More countries restrict movement and travel Cuba is limiting travel to and within its borders. From Tuesday, all schools will be closed for a month and the government will “regulate” Cubans ability to leave the communist-run island. South Africa will enforce a three-week lockdown starting at midnight on March 26. Zimbabwe announced the closure of all borders, except for returning residents and cargo, effective immediately. The Netherlands will ban all public gatherings until June 1. More than 750 million people across India are under lockdown.

Virus hotspots: Italy has confirmed 601 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,077 and 63,927 cases. US state health officials reported more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day for the first time during the outbreak. There are at least 42,663 cases of the coronavirus in the US, and 541 people have died.

Sports: There is a growing chorus of voices calling for the 2020 Summer Olympics to be postponed. The IOC said it has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision on the Games. Meanwhile, all UEFA club soccer finals, including the Champions League Final, have been postponed indefinitely.

Hospitals running out of supplies: Hospitals in Oklahoma have just 9.3 days worth of personal protective equipment on hand, on average, and California is calling for 50,000 more hospital beds. Meanwhile, some of Brazil’s soccer stadiums, arenas and convention centers will be converted into field hospitals to treat patients infected with the virus. The US military is also looking into deploying field hospitals and personnel this week to areas in need like Seattle and New York City.